Oregon Ducks Have Chance To Land Three Recruits In One Day

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 college football season is right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped coach Dan Lanning’s focus on recruiting this offseason. After missing out on two recent recruits, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong and four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss, the Ducks now look ahead to three potential upcoming commitments on Wednesday.

The three recruits will announce their commitment decisions live on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 1. Here’s a look at the three recruits that the Ducks could potentially receive commitments from on Wednesday.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gecova Doyal, Offensive Lineman

Starting at 10:45 a.m. PT per Rivals, Oregon four-star interior offensive lineman target Gecova Doyal will be deciding between the Ducks, UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies.

A talented offensive lineman from Puyallup, Washington, Doyal is rated as the No. 360 overall player nationally and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. If he commits to the Ducks on Wednesday, he would be the fifth offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.

Other offensive lineman commits for the Ducks in their 2027 recruiting class include four-stars Cameron Wagner and Gus Corsair, along with three-star recruits Avery Michael and Lex Mailangi.

Tae Walden Jr., ATH

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 11:30 a.m. PT, four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. will be deciding between the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ole Miss Rebels. Walden is listed as an athlete but has experience playing at wide receiver and defensive back.

Whichever position Walden chooses to play if he commits to the Ducks, the potential impact for Oregon could be beneficial on either side of the football. Walden, out of Collierville, Tennessee, is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 56 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.

Hayden Stepp, Cornerback

The final commitment announcement of the day at 11:45 a.m. PT will be made by four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, who will be choosing between the Alabama Crimson Tide, California Golden Bears, and the Oregon Ducks.

Stepp is a talented cornerback out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is rated as the No. 61 overall player nationally, along with being the No. 6 cornerback, per 247Sports.

Former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, now the coach of the California Golden Bears, will look to steal Stepp from Lanning and the Ducks. It would be a massive recruiting win for Lupoi early in his coaching tenure with the Golden Bears.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wednesday’s commitment announcements present a prime opportunity for the Ducks to improve its ranking for its 2027 recruiting class. Ahead of Wednesday’s commitments, the Ducks have the No. 6 overall recruiting class for the 2027 cycle and are now second in the Big Ten behind the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 6, per 247Sports.

Oregon has a total of 21 commits in their 2027 recruiting class, 15 of whom are blue-chip recruits (four-star and five-star). Landing these three commitments only help Lanning and the Ducks reach another top-five recruiting class.

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