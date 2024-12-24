Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Chant 'We Want Oregon' Ahead of Rose Bowl Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, setting up a rematch against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Led by coach Ryan Day, Ohio State is favored over Oregon according to early betting odds.
After the game against Tennessee was out of reach, Buckeyes fans in the stadium chanted, "We want Oregon." Do they?
After the instant classic that was the Ducks vs. Buckeyes game in the regular season, the two teams appeared on a collision course for a rematch in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana. A shocking upset loss to the Michigan Wolverines took Ohio State out of the conference title game, giving the Penn State Nittany Lions a chance to knock off the Ducks.
The first matchup between Oregon and Ohio State was not without its controversy, however. Multiple questionable calls by the officials were discussed at length in the aftermath of the game. On the Buckeyes' first offensive possession of the game, Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa appeared to wrestle the ball out of Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek's hands while the two were going to the ground.
The officials did not review the play, but the slow-motion replay showed that the ball was never controlled by Kacmarek, and an interception was not awarded to Bassa. Ohio State scored three plays later to take a 7-0 lead.
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction, TV
MORE: Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Reservations' About Ohio State Before Oregon Ducks, Rose Bowl
MORE: Rose Bowl Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes or Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Betting Odds: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
In the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes were driving down the field, trying to set up a game-winning field goal attempt. The referees called offensive pass interference on Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a call that was questioned by analysts like Fox Sports' Joel Klatt after the game.
With 10 seconds left in the game, Ohio State faced a third down with 25 yards to go. Oregon coach Dan Lanning called a timeout for the Ducks defense, and on the ensuing play, Oregon defended the Buckeyes with 12 men on the field. A penalty was called by the officials, but the play led many to wonder if Lanning and the Ducks intentionally incurred the five-yard penalty in order to burn valuable time off the clock so late in the game.
With six seconds remaining, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard scrambled, and he slid as time ran. Ohio State was unable to call a timeout with any time left on the clock.
The Oregon coach never admitted to it, but the play led to an official rule change in the middle of the season by the NCAA. The NCAA rules committee amended the rule so that after a substitution penalty by the defense in the final two minutes of a half, the offense can decide to reset the game clock to the time before the snap.
The Ducks beat the Buckeyes by one point, 32-31, and the rematch in the Rose Bowl figures to be another close game. In preparation for the New Year's Day game, the Ohio State coach spoke about the mindset of his quarterback.
"It'll be important to put together another good game plan, and then executing it on the field. I think that's what it comes down to. Will, I know, is excited to have an opportunity to play Oregon again," said Day.
MORE: Bear Alexander Transfer To Oregon Ducks: Exciting Test Of Dan Lanning's Culture
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract