What Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard Said About Rematch vs. Oregon Ducks
The first round of the College Football Playoff didn't live up to the expectations as everyone had hoped with blowouts in favor of the higher seeds at their home stadium. For fans of the Oregon Ducks, the focus was on the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in Ohio Stadium against the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Similar to Oregon's offense, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has many weapons both through the air and the ground. Against Tennessee in the 42-17 victory, Howard threw for 311 passing yards on 24-29 completions. Howard's two touchdown passes went to freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who finished with a total of 103 receiving yards on six catches.
As for the Buckeyes' duo in the backfield, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins combined for four touchdowns plus 114 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Volunteers.
After the win, Howard emphasized how ready he is for another crack at the Ducks. The last time that Ohio State and Oregon met ended up being arguably the best regular season game in college football in 2024. At Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, the Ducks won 32-21 in a nail biting Big Ten Conference victory.
In that loss to Oregon, Howard was unaware off the clock dwindling down to double zeros and slid on the final possession of the fourth quarter, a major miscommunication between coach Ryan Day and his leader out on the field.
"Going to be a heck of an opportunity for all of us. I think we have all been looking forward to this one and another crack at these guys. The way that last one ended doesn't sit right with me... I'm just thankful for the opportunity to get another crack at them. In life, you don't get a lot of second chances. The fact that we are getting another chance is a blessing from the Lord."- Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
A fun aspect of this new 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is that the rematches between conference opponents are possible. In all places for these two programs to meet each other once again, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena is the brightest stage on New Year's Day.
The first time that the Buckeyes and the Ducks played each other in Pasadena was way back in 1958. Ohio State beat Oregon by a minimal 10-7 score. Today's era of offense is much different.
Based on how the Ducks rank No. 7 in the country with 36.9 points per game, and the Buckeyes not far behind at 36.0, it's fair to say that the matchup between the two powerhouses in 2025 will be a much higher scoring affair.
Kickoff between Oregon and Ohio State is set for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT with the rights to move into the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on the line.
