Oklahoma Gaining Momentum With Oregon Safety Recruiting Target
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The Oregon Ducks received quite the curveball at one of the last California 7-on-7 tournaments of the summer.
The annual South County Classic held in Mission Viejo drew out some of the best teams and talent from Southern California. That includes Class of 2028 four-star safety Jordan Hicks, who placed the Ducks in his top eight before the weekend of July 18. Oregon at the time was trending as the favorite to land the Mission Viejo High standout.
However, signs indicate that Oklahoma is rising as the new No. 1 for these reasons.
How Oklahoma is Starting to Trend Upward for Oregon Recruiting Target
National recruiting analyst for Rivals Adam Gorney was on hand for the event, spotting Hicks rocking Oklahoma gear.
Wearing any school logo during tournaments and games will always fire off the indicator that the recruit is really loving that school over others. But Gorney dropped some deeper intel that paints the picture of coach Brent Venables and the Sooners really winning over Hicks.
"Hicks was wearing an OU arm band and red Oklahoma cleats. A source close to Hicks said the Sooners are definitely talked about a lot by him – along with the Ducks – and that could be a good tell on which programs are standing out a little more," Gorney wrote.
Hicks indeed has Oklahoma in his top eight list. The others comprising his cut are local schools USC, UCLA, Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. But now there's this feeling that Hicks' recruiting process could become a two-team race between the Ducks and Sooners.
Oregon presents its own advantages in attempting to land Hicks.
How Jordan Hicks Could Fit Oregon
Hicks likely is looking at Oregon's NFL pipeline. Specifically for his position group.
Dillon Thieneman represents the most recent league addition, who also delivered program history in April: Oregon's first-ever first-round selection at safety. But others entered the league out of Eugene before the newest member of the Chicago Bears.
Jevon Holland was the most recent highest-drafted Ducks safety back in 2021 to the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Chung went from a second-rounder in 2009 to a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. Even Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers bounced between cornerback and safety but has carved out a niche at the former position.
But the NFL factory shouldn't be the only selling point for Hicks with Oregon. Projected safety starters for 2026, Koi Perich and Aaron Flowers, become eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft, all the more reason why Oregon aims to lock in Hicks for the 2028 class right away.
Furthermore, Oregon can lean into another strong aspect in selling the Ducks to California talent: its heavy Golden State pipeline. Especially down in Orange County, where Hicks currently resides. The Ducks already took in edge rusher Nick Reed and defensive back Brenden Schooler out of Mission Viejo High before. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks already landed three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi from Mater Dei in Santa Ana for the 2027 class.
But Oklahoma has put its own stamp on grabbing California talent too. Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is committed to the Sooners out of Tustin, which shows OU takes OC talent seriously. This is going to come down to how many times Oregon interacts with Hicks compared to Oklahoma. The coaches and team that chat with him the most, including visiting Mission Viejo multiple times in the future, ultimately become the winner.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna