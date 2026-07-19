Oklahoma Gaining Momentum With Oregon Safety Recruiting Target

The Oregon Ducks received quite the curveball at one of the last California 7-on-7 tournaments of the summer.

The annual South County Classic held in Mission Viejo drew out some of the best teams and talent from Southern California. That includes Class of 2028 four-star safety Jordan Hicks, who placed the Ducks in his top eight before the weekend of July 18. Oregon at the time was trending as the favorite to land the Mission Viejo High standout.

However, signs indicate that Oklahoma is rising as the new No. 1 for these reasons.

How Oklahoma is Starting to Trend Upward for Oregon Recruiting Target

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables sings the Alma mater following the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

National recruiting analyst for Rivals Adam Gorney was on hand for the event, spotting Hicks rocking Oklahoma gear.

Wearing any school logo during tournaments and games will always fire off the indicator that the recruit is really loving that school over others. But Gorney dropped some deeper intel that paints the picture of coach Brent Venables and the Sooners really winning over Hicks.

"Hicks was wearing an OU arm band and red Oklahoma cleats. A source close to Hicks said the Sooners are definitely talked about a lot by him – along with the Ducks – and that could be a good tell on which programs are standing out a little more," Gorney wrote.

Hicks indeed has Oklahoma in his top eight list. The others comprising his cut are local schools USC, UCLA, Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. But now there's this feeling that Hicks' recruiting process could become a two-team race between the Ducks and Sooners.

Oregon presents its own advantages in attempting to land Hicks.

How Jordan Hicks Could Fit Oregon

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu, left, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. and inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrate an interception by Finney as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hicks likely is looking at Oregon's NFL pipeline. Specifically for his position group.

Dillon Thieneman represents the most recent league addition, who also delivered program history in April: Oregon's first-ever first-round selection at safety. But others entered the league out of Eugene before the newest member of the Chicago Bears.

Jevon Holland was the most recent highest-drafted Ducks safety back in 2021 to the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Chung went from a second-rounder in 2009 to a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. Even Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers bounced between cornerback and safety but has carved out a niche at the former position.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the NFL factory shouldn't be the only selling point for Hicks with Oregon. Projected safety starters for 2026, Koi Perich and Aaron Flowers, become eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft, all the more reason why Oregon aims to lock in Hicks for the 2028 class right away.

Furthermore, Oregon can lean into another strong aspect in selling the Ducks to California talent: its heavy Golden State pipeline. Especially down in Orange County, where Hicks currently resides. The Ducks already took in edge rusher Nick Reed and defensive back Brenden Schooler out of Mission Viejo High before. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks already landed three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi from Mater Dei in Santa Ana for the 2027 class.

But Oklahoma has put its own stamp on grabbing California talent too. Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is committed to the Sooners out of Tustin, which shows OU takes OC talent seriously. This is going to come down to how many times Oregon interacts with Hicks compared to Oklahoma. The coaches and team that chat with him the most, including visiting Mission Viejo multiple times in the future, ultimately become the winner.

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