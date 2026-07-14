Three Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Who Remain Uncommitted

The Oregon Ducks have been on a mission to land a top recruiting class yet again, as the 2027 class has the chance to be another top-five class, which would be the fourth straight under coach Dan Lanning.

While things are already looking great with 24 current commits and a ranking of No. 2 in the nation per 247Sports, the Ducks could make a run at No. 1 with three current uncommitted targets that remain on the Ducks' recruiting board.

Brayton Feister

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks four-star linebacker target Brayton Feister has yet to announce his commitment after pushing back his original announcement date. It does seem the Oregon Ducks are the leader, according to 247Sports, as he has been crystal balled to land with the program by Kentucky insider Josh Edwards.

He is an elite-level linebacker from the state of Ohio, but he has experience on the offensive side of the ball as well. He is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, but it does seem that he will play linebacker at the next level because of his natural ability to stop any rushing attack that comes his way, along with being a top-end pass coverage linebacker, which isn't common at the linebacker position.

Brayden Parks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks four-star defensive lineman target Brayden Parks remains uncommitted after visiting three schools officially in June, according to 247Sports. He visited the Notre Dame Fighting Irish along with the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears, which leaves many to believe that this recruitment will likely come down to these two programs. If the recruitment were to end today, it seems that the Ducks would fall short, according to a crystal ball prediction from recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

He is a great defensive lineman and would be a huge addition for both depth purposes, along with his overall talent level being undeniable. He will likely remain a top target for the Ducks, and one that the Ducks push until the end for.

Landen Williams-Callis

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks five-star running back target Landen Williams-Callis is still uncommitted after visiting a total of seven schools officially, according to 247Sports. He visited the Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Houston Cougars, SMU Mustangs, and the Texas Longhorns. He is a top running back in the country thanks to his high school production, including finishing last season with 3,502 rushing yards this season, according to MaxPreps.

While this recruitment seems far from over, according to multiple insiders from Rivals, Williams-Callis has been leaning towards the Texas program. If he were to commit to the Ducks, he would be the No. 2 running back commit, but would be arguably the best prospect talent-wise to commit to the Ducks in the class of 2027. He would be a home run addition for the Ducks due to their ability to run the ball with prospects who were far less productive in high school.

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