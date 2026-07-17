Oregon Ducks Rising Early for Speedy Receiver Recruit

The era of "blur ball" for the Oregon Ducks may feel like a distant memory. Except coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still love going after speed in the post Chip Kelly universe.

The proof is in landing class of 2025 five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, followed by fellow five-star wideout and 2026 signing Jalen Lott. Now the class of 2027 will feature burners at wide receiver with Xavier Sabb and Dakota Guerrant.

But Oregon is trending upward for one of the nation's fastest recruits, this one representing the 2028 class.

Who Oregon is Prioritizing Here

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is aiming to reel in one more speedster from the state of Texas: four-star wideout and return ace Dillon Mitchell out of C.E. King High School in Houston.

Mitchell is turning heads already with his uncanny track and field speed at a young age. He's reportedly ran a sub 10-second 100-meter dash and blazed the 200 in 20.22 seconds during the spring, according to Rivals recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman.

That track speed translates with ease onto the football field. Mitchell compiled 1,779 total yards of offense and scored 14 times for a Panthers team that played for a Texas state football championship this past season. Oregon entered his picture by offering Mitchell back on Jan. 28.

Mitchell pulled back the curtain with Spiegelman regarding how the relationship between he and the Ducks have been built since the offer. He already likes the Lone Star State representation on Oregon, especially involving two coaches who are recruiting him the hardest.

"Both the wide receivers coach (Ross Douglas) and running backs coach (Ra'Shaad Samples) are from Texas," Mitchell told Spiegelman on July 17. "They gave me a full presentation of what I do now and that fits what they do. They gave me a system that I fit in."

Why Oregon can win Dillon Mitchell's Services

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's 2027 class currently features 10 players who can play along the line of scrimmage including three-star tight end commit George VanSandt.

Except Oregon continually vies for the title of "Wide Receiver U." Especially with the Ducks continuing to land the nation's best and fastest wideouts.

Moore's signing boosted the speed in the room an it showed early during the 2025 season. Lott is generating new hype as the latest five-star addition, but the first one under Douglas. Guerrant and Sabb represent two wideouts ranked no lower than No. 7 nationally per 247Sports.

Oregon loves grabbing elite wideouts, hence why Mitchell is one to closely monitor for Ducks fans. The 5-8 weapon already ranks as the No. 7 Texas prospect per Rivals. ESPN lists him as the nation's No. 6 wideout for his graduating class.

But here's another reason why Mitchell-to-Oregon deserves to be monitored. Moore becomes eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft. He can very well entertain leaving Oregon early if he puts together two more breakout seasons this fall and next year. Then Mitchell rises as the next Texas talent to work with on the perimeter.

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