Oregon Ducks Make Recruiting Push for Rising Four-Star Safety

The Oregon Ducks created a well-renowned Southern California pipeline on the recruiting trail over the years. Coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff don't hesitate to go after talent south of the Santa Barbara County line no matter the cycle.

Oregon already swooped up three-star offensive lineman star Lex Mailangi from Mater Dei in Santa Ana for the 2027 class. The Ducks grabbed six Southern California prospects representing Ventura County and the Inland Empire for the 2026 cycle.

Now Oregon has landed in the driver's seat for a fast-rising talent from Orange County representing the 2028 class.

Which Recruit the Oregon Ducks Are Trending For

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out for warmups against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals revealed after the annual Bash at the Beach 7-on-7 tournament held July 12 who's trending up for Oregon.

Mission Viejo High standout safety Jordan Hicks tells Gorney that the Ducks are the most aggressive with recruiting him early.

"They’re setting the bar right now but there’s still a good amount of time through this whole season and the game visits,” Hicks said to Gorney. “As of right now, they’re setting the pace."

Hicks adds that he's visited the Eugene campus three times already and interacts the most with safeties coach Rashad Wadood.

Oregon Aspect That Can Win Over Jordan Hicks

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin breaks free from St. Bonaventure's Kaden Glover during the second quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over visiting St. Bonaventure Friday at Redell Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hicks knows all about the California talent in Eugene, more so who's on the current roster.

He tells Gorney he already knows some of the incoming members of the freshman class. That includes prized four-star safety Davon Benjamin out of Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California.

Hicks even shared that he attended middle school with four-star edge rusher commit Dutch Horisk, who starred for state powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

Oregon has created a family atmosphere with the California representation. And Hicks brings the look and feel of a future Ducks talent already.

How Jordan Hicks Established Himself as a National Recruit

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell wraps up UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. PRINT SECONDARY 102222 Eug Oregon Ucla Football 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hicks certainly didn't play like a sophomore in high school last season. That's because he looks advanced already for the prep level.

The 6-1 safety played with tremendous eye discipline and patience while in coverage. He turned to both traits to grab five interceptions while facing some of the best talent down in Southern California. Hicks even swooped up two picks while facing annual Orange County power San Clemente High.

Hicks became sharpened by facing both the elite competition on the Diablos' schedule and going against future college talent during practice. Mission Viejo is a well-established breeder of power conference talent. He faced a future Big Ten talent in Ohio State 2026 quarterback commit Luke Fahey. Hicks even needed to cover Mission Viejo's best deep threat, Vance Spafford, a Miami signing.

Now he tangles with San Jose State 2027 pledge Jack Junker, who led the Diablos with 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. But Hicks now looks like the top college prospect for the 2028 class at Mission Viejo.

He's reeled in multiple power conference opportunities already, and not limited to Oregon. Three SEC heavyweights launched their recruiting pursuit already in Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Notre Dame is another power going after Hicks. Even local school UCLA is attempting to win him over.

But it's Oregon trending up for Hicks. And given the Ducks' deep history of producing NFL-caliber defensive backs, Oregon's early interest in Hicks deserves to be closely monitored.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.