One of Oregon's top reserve offensive linemen is likely on the move.

Oregon offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has entered the transfer portal. He announced his decision on social media Sunday afternoon.

"I would like to thank Coach Dan Lanning and Coach Klemm and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and supporting me," Denis penned in his farewell post. "To the fans, it leaves a sick feeling in my stomach that I wasn't able to play in front of you guys due to unlikely circumstances."

Denis came to Eugene as a 4-star (0.8968 per 247 Sports Composite) recruit from South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) High School in Oregon's 2020 signing class. He was ranked the No. 14 offensive guard in the country and the No. 53 prospect out of the state of Florida.

During his two seasons at Oregon, he didn't see any in-game snaps but the former coaching staff continuously spoke highly of his ability and versatility along the offensive line. Outside of Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk, two projected starters for 2022, Denis was likely the Ducks' top option at center along with Jackson Powers-Johnson, who's opened spring practice playing defensive line, and Marcus Harper II.

Offensive line should be one of the deeper position groups on Oregon's roster for this upcoming season, but the Ducks will likely have a few holes to fill in the 2023 season with the expected departures of veterans like Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who removed his name from the 2022 NFL Draft after declaring in the weeks leading up to the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

