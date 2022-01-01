Ryan Walk Announces Return to Oregon for 2022 Season

The Ducks will have four of their five starting offensive linemen back in 2022.

Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk will return to Eugene for the 2022 season. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Walk started much of the season at right guard next to Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, but hasn't played since getting injured in Oregon's game against Washington in early November.

This news comes just after T.J. Bass announced that he would be coming back for the 2022 season, along with Aumavae-Laulu, Alex Forsyth and Steven Jones. George Moore will be moving on since he has exhausted his eligibility.

Walk, a Eugene native and former walk-on, is one of the most versatile offensive linemen on Oregon's roster and in the Pac-12, as evidenced by his stepping in to play center for all of October as Forsyth battled back spasms.

