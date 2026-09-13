Seven Biggest Winners and Losers After Oregon's Upset Loss to Oklahoma State

It was not the Saturday many around the nation expected to see from the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

After falling from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP Poll following a closer-than-anticipated win against Boise State, the Ducks had the task of making a statement on the road against an 0-1 Oklahoma State team with 91 newcomers.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, right, celebrates with wide receiver Justin Bowick, middle during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, instead of changing the overhyped narrative surrounding their program following Week 1, the Ducks added fuel to the fire, falling 39-31 to Oklahoma State.

Oregon had opportunities to take control of the game but struggled to capitalize, with questionable calls, costly penalties and mistakes continuing to pile up. The Ducks also lacked the aggressiveness needed to take advantage of Oklahoma State when opportunities presented themselves.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, took advantage of nearly every opportunity it was given and never let up. Even when Oregon managed to make big plays and seemingly build momentum, the Cowboys continued to respond.

The loss could end up being one of the most damaging results of Oregon's season when it comes to its College Football Playoff hopes. The 12-team format gives teams more room for error than the four-team format did, but Oregon's margin for error has decreased.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes in the rain as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a difficult stretch of games still ahead, winning out will be anything but easy. If the Ducks want any chance of putting themselves back in the College Football Playoff conversation, and eventually avenging this loss, there is plenty they will need to learn from Saturday's game.

Losers:

Oregon’s Defense

Oregon’s defense came into Stillwater with plenty of hype surrounding its front seven and secondary, but it was Oklahoma State that completely controlled the game from the opening whistle.

The Ducks gave up 559 total yards and 39 points to an Oklahoma State offense that scored just 10 points against Tulsa in Week 1. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker was able to consistently find room through the air while also hurting Oregon with his legs, finishing with more than 400 yards of total offense.

The biggest problem was that Oregon struggled to get off the field without relying on turnovers. The Ducks had two massive interceptions in the first half, including linebacker Devon Jackson’s 96-yard pick-six, but outside of those plays, the defense struggled to slow down the Cowboys.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ayo Adeyi (25) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State had already gained 353 yards by halftime, compared to just 101 for Oregon. Mestemaker repeatedly found open space and Oregon struggled to contain him when plays broke down.

The Ducks also had no answer once the game reached the fourth quarter. With Oregon fighting to keep the game within one score, Oklahoma State continued to move the ball and put together the drives it needed to close out one of the biggest upsets of the season.

For a defense that was expected to be one of the strengths of this Oregon team, giving up nearly 600 yards to a team coming off a 1–11 season is difficult to overlook.

Oregon’s Offensive Line

Oregon’s offensive line was expected to be one of the best units on the team coming into the season.

Instead, it was one of the biggest reasons the Ducks struggled to find any offensive rhythm in Stillwater.

After keeping Dante Moore relatively clean against Boise State in Week 1, Oregon’s offensive line allowed Oklahoma State to sack Moore four times and consistently pressured him throughout the afternoon.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were able to collapse the pocket without needing to blitz every play, giving Moore little time to work through his reads and making it difficult for Oregon to establish any consistency through the air.

Offensive lineman Fox Crader in particular struggled in pass protection, including on a crucial fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter when he was beaten by an Oklahoma State blitz that immediately put Moore under pressure.

The problems were not limited to pass protection, either. Oregon struggled to establish the run and spent much of the afternoon behind the chains, putting even more pressure on Moore to make something happen.

Oregon entered the season with an experienced offensive line that was expected to be a major advantage against a rebuilding Oklahoma State front.

Instead, the Cowboys won the battle in the trenches.

Oregon’s Passing Offense

Oregon’s passing offense was supposed to be one of the most dangerous parts of this team.

With a veteran quarterback in Dante Moore and one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country, the Ducks had plenty of reasons to believe they could be explosive through the air this season.

That has not been the case through the first two weeks.

After completing 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns against Boise State, Moore finished just 14 of 29 for 191 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma State.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon struggled to find any rhythm through the air, with Moore often holding onto the ball and taking pressure instead of consistently finding open receivers underneath.

The Ducks did hit two big plays — a 36-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dakorien Moore and a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Evan Stewart — but outside of those two throws, there was very little consistency in the passing game.

Oregon also struggled to take advantage of an Oklahoma State secondary that had allowed Tulsa to average 9.5 yards per attempt in Week 1.

Instead, the Cowboys’ defense dictated the way the game was played, and Oregon never found a consistent answer.

The contrast between Moore and Mestemaker ended up being one of the biggest storylines of the game. A week after Moore looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, it was the Oklahoma State quarterback who looked like the more confident and effective player.

Oregon’s Penalties and In-Game Decisions

Oregon’s mistakes were not limited to one side of the ball. The Ducks continued to hurt themselves with penalties and questionable situational decisions, something that has now become an early storyline through the first two weeks of the season.

Defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington was called for offsides on a fourth-down play for the second consecutive week, an especially costly mistake considering Oklahoma State had little reason to snap the ball in that situation.

The offense had its own costly penalties. Iapana “Poncho” Laloulu was called for holding after Moore finally completed a pass to move the chains, turning what would have been a first down into a first-and-20. Oklahoma State then immediately brought pressure and sacked Moore for a 5-yard loss.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon also went 0-for-3 on fourth down, with some of those decisions coming in situations where the Ducks had a chance to change the momentum of the game.

The most questionable came late in the fourth quarter when Oregon faced fourth-and-8 from its own 33-yard line while trailing 36-31. The Ducks stayed on the field, the pass fell incomplete and Oklahoma State took over with a short field before eventually extending its lead to 39-31.

Then, with just over two minutes remaining and Oregon needing a touchdown to tie the game, a lateral pitch to running back Dierre Hill Jr. resulted in a fumble that essentially ended the comeback attempt.

Oregon had enough opportunities to win this game.

The combination of penalties, missed opportunities and questionable decisions made it much harder on itself.

Winners:

Oklahoma State Quaterback Drew Mestemaker

Mestemaker entered Saturday coming off a rough Week 1 performance against Tulsa, but he left Stillwater having completely changed the conversation around him.

The North Texas transfer dominated Oregon’s defense for 317 passing yards and 109 rushing yards, finishing with three total touchdowns and putting together one of the biggest individual performances of the season.

Mestemaker immediately put Oregon on its heels on Oklahoma State’s first offensive snap when he kept the ball on a read-option and took it 75 yards down the field.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) looks to pass as Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (9) defends during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even when Oregon was able to create pressure, Mestemaker continued to make plays. The biggest came in the second quarter when he stayed upright through pressure long enough to find Wyatt Young for a 52-yard touchdown.

He also refused to let the two tipped interceptions derail him. Both of Mestemaker’s interceptions came on balls that were deflected at the line of scrimmage, and neither appeared to rattle him. He continued attacking Oregon’s defense and made plays with both his arm and his legs.

Then, with Oklahoma State needing to close the game out in the fourth quarter, Mestemaker called his own number in the red zone and scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown run, giving the Cowboys the lead for good.

Oregon Linebacker Devon Jackson

Linebacker Devon Jackson was one of the biggest reasons Oregon was even in this game early.

With Oklahoma State threatening deep in Oregon territory during the first quarter, Jackson read Mestemaker’s throw, stepped in front of it and took the interception 96 yards for a touchdown.

Oklahoma State was threatening to take control early, and instead Jackson erased the scoring opportunity and gave Oregon a 7-3 lead.

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson scores a pick-six as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The play also became one of the longest interception returns in Oregon history, tying for the sixth-longest in program history and giving the Ducks their longest pick-six since 2017.

Jackson had also already made an impact on the opening play of the game, chasing down Mestemaker after his 75-yard run and preventing a touchdown.

Oregon’s defense struggled for much of the afternoon, but Jackson gave the Ducks the type of game-changing plays they needed to have any chance.

Oklahoma State’s Defensive Front

Coming into Saturday, the battle in the trenches looked like one of the biggest advantages Oregon had.

Oregon’s offensive line was expected to be one of the best in the country ahead of the season, but that advantage never materialized.

Instead, Oklahoma State’s defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and made life extremely difficult for Dante Moore. The Cowboys sacked Moore four times, consistently collapsed the pocket and prevented Oregon from establishing much of a running game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest examples came after Laloulu’s holding penalty put Oregon in a first-and-20 situation. Oklahoma State defensive end Malik Charles immediately took advantage and beat the Oregon offensive line for a sack.

Oklahoma State was able to create disruption with its front four, allowing the secondary to play behind it and forcing Moore to make difficult throws under pressure.

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