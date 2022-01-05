Oregon Officially Announces Carlos Locklyn as New Running Backs Coach

Locklyn was the running backs coach at Western Kentucky in 2021 and has also served as a director of high school relations at multiple schools.

The Ducks announced a flurry of hires today rounding out the on-field coaching staff, including Carlos Locklyn as the new running backs coach coming over from Western Kentucky under the same title.

"I am thrilled to have Carlos Locklyn join us here at Oregon," Head Coach Dan Lanning said in a press release. "He is a dynamic addition to our offensive staff, playing a big role in Western Kentucky's historically productive offense this past season. I was able to see Carlos' love and dedication to his players in my time together with him in Memphis. Watching him grow in the profession has been true evidence of his drive and focus. He is a servant leader and will do a great job with our running backs."

"I want to thank Coach Lanning for this tremendous opportunity," Locklyn said in the press release. "As long as you've got true passion, strong faith, a will to serve others and work hard, you can do anything you want in life. Know your passion. Dream it. Live it. Love it. Walk-on coach mentality!"

Locklyn, 44, has a history of working with both Lanning and Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Lanning and Locklyn worked together at Memphis where Locklyn was a weight room assistant in 2017 and Lanning was an inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. Locklyn spent a year with Dillingham at Florida State as its director of high school relations.

Prior to his college coaching experiences, Locklyn coached at many high schools in the Memphis area for eight seasons as an offensive coordinator, and for a year even as defensive coordinator.

Locklyn is replacing Jim Mastro after four years in Eugene. It was recently reported that he will step away from coaching for the time being and stay on the West Coast because of health issues in his family. Mastro was the Oregon running backs coach for Mario Cristobal’s entire tenure and called plays for the Stanford game this season when Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead was hospitalized.

Oregon Announces Hire of Drew Mehringer as Tight Ends Coach

