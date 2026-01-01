Oregon's Flashy Uniforms vs. Texas Tech Instantly Steal Show In Orange Bowl

MIAMI - First look at the Oregon Ducks uniforms are turning heads at the Orange Bowl. The Ducks' striking Nike uniform combination based on the Generation O collection are shining in the Florida sun as both teams battle to keep their College Football Playoff National Championship Dreams alive.

On New Year's Day, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for the Capitol One Orange Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to face either the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers or the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Peach Bowl.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

This uniform design isn't just about pushing the boundary of fashion in sportswear and garnering the national attention Oregon is known for when it comes to style, its also a useful recruiting tool for future Ducks.

Oregon's black helmet make history as the first time the Ducks have worn a black helmet in the College Football Playoff.

A Look At Oregon's Orange Bowl Uniform

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon Ducks Orange Bowl uniforms | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on S

Oregon's uniforms combination features the "Warp Speed" all-white jersey, and inversion of the "Fly Era" design with silver details and iridescent "mallard green" numbers.

To compliment the all-white, the Ducks paired this jersey with grey pants... Which is a point of contention for some Oregon fans...The program’s record when wearing grey pants is 16-9 all-time.

The cleats are black with white and silver details. The helmet is a matte black base with shiny silver wings and a black facemask.

The Ducks wearing silver wings just like they did when they beat Texas Tech on the road in 2023.

For the Ducks, their history of flashy uniforms during massive games is a touchpoint for recruiting efforts. Not only are the Ducks achieving milestones in the College Football Playoff, that national stage is a big opportunity for programs to showcase their brand to potential players.

Oregon's starting offensive line models the uniform combination for the 2026 Orange Bowl vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | @goducks on X

Some fans hoped Oregon would wear green and yellow but the combination is still grabbing attention.

What Dan Lanning Said Before The Game

"Certainly, honored to be here. First, want to thank the Orange Bowl. The hospitality has been first notch. Really honored to get the opportunity to share a stage with coach McGuire. Both of us started off as high school coaches. I'm sure he's very similar to me in the sense that we pinch ourselves every day to get to do what we do and who we do it with," Lanning said.

"Obviously, Texas Tech has an unbelievable team. And he's right, when you watch it, something we've talked about since we arrived here is our ability to create explosive plays and eliminate explosive plays. When you look at both these teams, they're two of the best in the nation at doing that, creating explosive plays, and certainly two of the best in the nation at eliminating that," Lanning said.