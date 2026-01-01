Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Makes Bold Statement on Big Ten's Bowl Record

Through the bowl season this December, the Big Ten Conference has stood out on top among the rest of the power conferences in college football.

The Big Ten is currently 7-3 overall record in bowl games, with Ohio State currently trailing Miami in the Cotton Bowl. The SEC is 3-6, the Big 12 Conference at 4-1, and the Atlantic Coast Conference is 5-4. Outside in the Group of Five Conferences, both the Conference USA and American Athletic Conference are 4-3, while the Mountain West Conference finishes at 2-5.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti answers questions Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during Media Day interviews ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers are set to play the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. PT.

After the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and coach Dan Lanning landed and had time to settle in Miami, Florida, the leader spoke with the national media leading up to the Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, event with the Big 12 Conference winners, the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1 Big 12), at the Orange Bowl inside Hard Rock Stadium.

He talked highly about what the Big Ten has been able to accomplish this season as a whole, from top-to-bottom.

"I think the record itself speaks for the conference, the quality of players, coaches, and teams in this conference," Lanning said. "Definitely think the Big Ten is the best conference in college football. The last two national championships have indicated that as well. It's a good opportunity, some good teams, good Big Ten teams are still playing football right now, and I hope they show up."

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines took the title in 2023, and coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes came back to win it all the following season. The SEC hasn't had a winner since 2022 with coach Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Building Off James Madison Victory

Oregon took care of the Sun Belt champions, the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, nearly two weeks ago. It was far from a perfect defensive closeout, with the Dukes outscoring the Ducks 28-17 in the second half.

Lanning continued to speak on how the momentum from that recent victory will help his group, something the 2024 squad didn't have, as they had a first-round bye straight into the pummelling Rose Bowl loss against Ohio State in Pasadena, California.

"We came off a big win from the Big Ten championship the year before. It's just a lot of time in between. There isn't a lot of time to think, which is good. In my opinion, playoff games should be played in sequential order and really quickly. I think that allowed for a little bit more of that rhythm this year for us, which is good."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech brings up concerns on both sides of the ball for Oregon, holding the No. 2 scoring offense (42.5 points per game) and the No. 3 scoring defense (10.9 points allowed per game) in the nation. Something unlike they have played all season, outside of Indiana.