Oregon Benches Dylan Raiola For Brock Thomas as Bigger Questions Emerge
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks trail the No. 21 UCLA Bruins 17-9 in the fourth quarter, prompting Oregon coach Dan Lanning to make a change at quarterback, benching Dylan Raiola and inserting quarterback Brock Thomas to lead the offense.
Oregon Ducks Bench Dylan Raiola
Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore did not dress for the game after suffering a concussion against USC, giving Raiola the nod against UCLA after the bye week.
However, after completing 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards and 2 interceptions, Lanning and the Oregon coaches turned to Thomas. Raiola also lost a fumble, as did receiver Evan Stewart and running back Jordon Davison, giving the Ducks six turnovers against the Bruins.
On Thomas' first drive, the quarterback fumbled the snap under center from Iapani Laloulu on fourth down, ultimately logging the Ducks' sixth turnover of the game. The Ducks had some momentum with running back Dierre Hill Jr. after fellow running back Jordon Davison left the field with an injury in the fourth quarter. Davison did return later in the fourth quarter.
The Thomas-led drive was Oregon's longest of the game at six plays, with the Ducks' lone touchdown coming off of a fumble from UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava at the goal line. Thomas bobbled the first snap on his second drive as the Ducks offensive woes continued.
Thomas did connect with receiver Dakorien Moore for a 36-yard gain with a roughing the passer penalty placing the Ducks at the 10-yard line. The Ducks ultimately settled for a field goal to cut UCLA's lead to 17-9.
Oregon Ducks Offensive Questions
So far, the Ducks have punted six times, the same amount of points that the Oregon offense scored through the first three quarters.
With the inability to sustain drives as well as protect the football, the absence of Moore looks more significant than ever. Raiola entered the USC game and gave Ducks fans confidence after leading Oregon to a win over the Trojans, but that success did not translate when facing UCLA at home.
Against USC, Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, showing poise in the pocket and extending plays with his legs. The Nebraska transfer never looked comfortable against the Bruins, however.
With Oregon turning to Thomas over Raiola, what will the Ducks' quarterback plans be against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 17? Lanning and company have not placed any timeline on the return of Moore, but he did return to practice during the week before the UCLA game.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.