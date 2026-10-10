Oregon Benches Dylan Raiola For Brock Thomas as Bigger Questions Emerge

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks trail the No. 21 UCLA Bruins 17-9 in the fourth quarter, prompting Oregon coach Dan Lanning to make a change at quarterback, benching Dylan Raiola and inserting quarterback Brock Thomas to lead the offense.

Oregon Ducks Bench Dylan Raiola

Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore did not dress for the game after suffering a concussion against USC, giving Raiola the nod against UCLA after the bye week.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

However, after completing 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards and 2 interceptions, Lanning and the Oregon coaches turned to Thomas. Raiola also lost a fumble, as did receiver Evan Stewart and running back Jordon Davison, giving the Ducks six turnovers against the Bruins.

On Thomas' first drive, the quarterback fumbled the snap under center from Iapani Laloulu on fourth down, ultimately logging the Ducks' sixth turnover of the game. The Ducks had some momentum with running back Dierre Hill Jr. after fellow running back Jordon Davison left the field with an injury in the fourth quarter. Davison did return later in the fourth quarter.

The Thomas-led drive was Oregon's longest of the game at six plays, with the Ducks' lone touchdown coming off of a fumble from UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava at the goal line. Thomas bobbled the first snap on his second drive as the Ducks offensive woes continued.

Thomas did connect with receiver Dakorien Moore for a 36-yard gain with a roughing the passer penalty placing the Ducks at the 10-yard line. The Ducks ultimately settled for a field goal to cut UCLA's lead to 17-9.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Offensive Questions

So far, the Ducks have punted six times, the same amount of points that the Oregon offense scored through the first three quarters.

With the inability to sustain drives as well as protect the football, the absence of Moore looks more significant than ever. Raiola entered the USC game and gave Ducks fans confidence after leading Oregon to a win over the Trojans, but that success did not translate when facing UCLA at home.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against USC, Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, showing poise in the pocket and extending plays with his legs. The Nebraska transfer never looked comfortable against the Bruins, however.

With Oregon turning to Thomas over Raiola, what will the Ducks' quarterback plans be against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 17? Lanning and company have not placed any timeline on the return of Moore, but he did return to practice during the week before the UCLA game.

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