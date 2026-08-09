Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon Offensive Line Rotation

During the Oregon Ducks media day on Monday, Aug. 3, coach Dan Lanning remarked that the Ducks' long-hailed offensive line would be searching for six to eight players to make up their starting rotation with the trenches entering the 2026 fall camp as one of the more mysterious position groups.

Lanning's statement threw some fans online off guard (pun intended), as some critiqued that the majority of the young and not-game-proven 2026 "Law Firm" could jeopardize chemistry if players continue to swap in and out. However, after Oregon's first fall practice on Aug. 5, Lanning defended his statement and preparations with offensive line coach A'lique Terry.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Defends Offensive Line Rotation Number

Lanning pointed to previous line arrangements in Oregon's recent history as a way the Ducks continue to develop their trenches. One example Lanning didn't use, but is still relevant, is the swap-ins of incoming sophomore tackle Fox Crader, who's rotations ended up becoming a big aid during Oregon's 2025 clash with USC.

"It's honestly interesting to me that it has become a conversation topic because we've done this every single year I've been here," Lanning said. "Josh Conerly rotated in during his freshman year. Jackson Powers-Johnson rotated in. Poncho rotated in. How do you think they got ready? That's how you get players ready."

Though, yes, Conerly was surrounded by veterans during his freshman year compared to the 2026 lines' lack of being battle-tested, there's still several veteran players like Kawika Rogers, Dave Iuli, Laloulu, Crader, and Yale transfer Michael Bennett with game experience.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Discovering What Works

Oregon's coach also pointed to the evolution of an offensive line during the season, swapping players in and out depending on how they gel with the rest of the starting lineup, for injury, or simply to give younger players a chance that eventually work into a more pertinent role.

One example in particular is the 2024 season, where Laloulu started as a guard (his originally preffered positon) before sliding into starting center against Oregon State before being solidified as Oregon's man in the middle during their road game to UCLA.

"Whether it's a package or a different detail, if you have guys who can play winning football, you use them. We've never started a season and finished it with the same offensive line. You hope to have experience within that group, so we're going to have to work multiple guys at multiple positions to get them ready," Lanning added.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous Cases For The Law Firm

That philosophy of linemen taking on different jobs is even an idea that can be sourced back before the Lanning era to when Mario Cristobal was coach, with offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. To varying degrees of success, Mirabal would give his linemen different assignments up and down the trenches so in the case of a thinner depth in one position, another player could slot in with less friction.

Lanning asserted the same ideas of seeing what works during fall camp by giving his athletes different assignments as conditioning, chemistry, and footwork continue to be refined.

"When you have a clear five, that can mean you might not have a good No. 6. I don't necessarily want a clear five yet. We're a long way away from playing a game," Lanning said, highlighting that being so early in the fall camp process means several spots are yet to be determined.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seal of Approval

During Oregon's media day, quarterback Dante Moore (who frankly is impacted the most by the performance of his line) stood his ground on support for Terry and the strategy he and Lanning are implementing for the trenches. Moore shared he feels "confident" in what he's observed.

Plus, as Lanning also highlighted, the Ducks' president for line performance since Lanning took the coaching reigns in 2022 and Terry assumed the position coach job in Feb. of 2023 does prove to be working at a high level.

"We've had three groups in a row that were Joe Moore Award finalists. I think we've been sacked less than anybody in college football over the last three or four years. When you add all of that together, it's the system for us. It's what we want to be able to do," Lanning said.

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