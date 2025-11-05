Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shocked By Iowa Hawkeyes Snub
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten clash this Saturday. Lanning is shocked that Iowa isn't ranked and doesn't think the Hawkeyes are getting enough credit for how good the team is.
As Oregon prepares to test its skills on the road, Lanning’s comments highlight just how formidable he considers Iowa, making this matchup one of the most intriguing games of the weekend. In what could be a rainy, hostile environment, can the Ducks extend their remarkable road dominance? The Ducks have won 10 consecutive road games dating back to 2023 - twice as many as any other team.
What Lanning Said About Iowa's Snub
The Hawkeyes have the same 4-1 Big Ten record that Oregon and the USC Trojans have. But the Ducks and Iowa have only lost to No. 2 Indiana.
Iowa is 6-2 overall, with losses to Indiana and their rival Iowa State on the road early in the season. Yet, the Hawkeyes remain unranked in the AP Top 25 poll and snuck into No. 24 in the coaches poll.
"I'm shocked this team isn't ranked if you look at the way they have been playing, especially recently and the job they've done. They have jumped out really fast against a Minnesota team that plays good football and had a big win this past weekend. I think this team is not getting near enough credit that they deserve for the kind of team they are," Lanning said.
The College Football Playoff comittee must see Iowa how Lanning does - the Hawkeyes are ranked No. 20 in first CFP rankings.
What stands out to Lanning in his preparation? Their veteran presence, defense and special teams.
After a shaky offensive showing against the Wisconsin Badgers, all eyes are on how Oregon will handle Iowa’s dominant Big Ten defense.
Iowa currently ranks No. 7 in the nation for opponents' yards per pass, limiting teams to an average of 5.7 yards a play. The Hawkeyes rank No. 2 in the nation for opponents' yards per play (3.9 average yards), No. 3 in opponents' yards per game (243.1 on average), and No. 5 in opponents' total points per game (14.0 average).
"I've got a ton of respect for this Iowa team. You see veterans across the board. How they play, they're a real complete team. They are a team that beats you in all three phases, really tough in special teams with the return play. They have probably the best returner in college football right now. Their defense, they choke you out. The do a great job of taking away easy access. Their defensive line really stands out to me on film with the technique they play with," Lanning said.
"And just in general the way they fly to the ball. They run the ball really well and they have a quarterback that is dynamic with the ball in his hands. It's gonna be a real challenge for us in a great environment in Iowa. Coach Ferentz obviously does a really good job," Lanning continued.
Iowa's Kinnick Stadium
Iowa has a true home field advantage. Since 2021, Iowa has a 26-7 record at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.
Kinnick Stadium is well-known for the “Wave to Children” tradition. At the end of the first quarter, fans turn to wave to children at the adjacent Children’s Hospital. It's a heartwarming ritual that adds an emotional layer to the game-day experience.
“It's gotta be one of the greatest traditions in college football to realize that just a few yards away from you, there's some guys that are fighting a battle that matters a lot more than the game, but for a Saturday every week that they get to maybe be somewhere else, another in that hospital, is a pretty cool moments,” Lanning said.
Iowa also has pink locker rooms as another nod to the nearby University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
How To Watch
The No. 6 Ducks have only four games left on the regular season schedule. Fresh off a bye, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 BIG TEN) and Iowa kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.