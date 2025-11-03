NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury
Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury during Sunday night’s 38–14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In his absence, quarterback Marcus Mariota has stepped in, tasked with leading Washington until Daniels is able to return.
A look at the video of the injury and many feared that Daniels would be out for the season. Daniels will "miss several games" per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport - but it looks like the injury may not be as bad as initially expected.
Enter Mariota - who has been a dependable backup and a strong mentor for Daniels, providing leadership both on and off the field. Now, the question is whether the former Oregon Duck can rise to the occasion and guide the Commanders to wins, starting with an upset victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
With Washington eager to bounce back, all eyes will be on Mariota to see if he can deliver when it matters most. One NFL insider has his doubts...
NFL Insider Doubts Mariota
NFL on CBS discussed what Washington is capable of with Mariota at the helm. The take? Without Daniels, the Commanders are not playoff contenders.
"Guys want to come to Washington and play with him, play for this organization for the first time that you can say that in many years," Lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones said. "But unfortunately, if you don't have that quarterback, if he is injured, none of this works. None of it works."
"You can win a couple of games with a Marcus Mariota here and there. You can't be playoff contenders. (Daniels) is the straw that serves this drink. Without him - and again, we don't know how long they're going to be without him - but safe to say it will be significant time. Now at 3-6 you're talking about, that's it."
Oregon fans might feel a little shocked to see an insider throw in the towel for the Commanders with Mariota. The Ducks' first and only Heisman Trophy winner has started three games for Washington this season while Daniels has battled various injuries. In those games, he’s posted a 1–2 record with four touchdown passes and four interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown over four total appearances.
The Commanders are 8.5-point underdogs to the Lions on Sunday, per FanDuel. A win would go a long way for 3-6 Washington's quest to make the NFL Playoffs. The Commanders' playoff hopes may depend on Mariota's ability to perform while Daniels is out.
What Mariota Said About Daniels' Scary Injury
Mariota and Daniels have a strong relationship that powers the quarterback room. Mariota was visably concerned for his teammate in the locker room after the game.
"Sucks. I mean, there's no way around it. You just pray for the kid and you hope it's not as serious as it looks," Mariota said after the game. "But at the same time, you just got to be there for him and support him. And I think for all of us, it just sucks."
"Yeah, it's the hardest part. Football is a violent game and it's something that we understand going into it. With that being said, it still hurts, Mariota said. "I understand it. I've been down that road a little bit and the more that we can just kind of love up on him and make him sure that he feels supported and know that he's not doing this thing alone, I think is important for us.
Oregon’s NFL Dominance
The Ducks continue to produce NFL talent, and their number of draft picks continue to increase each season under Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon broke its own program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10, including two first-round selections in defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
There are multiple NFL mock drafts that predict 12 players from Oregon will be drafted in 2026, which would set another new program record.
With Mariota set to start on Sunday, the Ducks are expected to have four quarterback starting in NFL week 10: Mariota, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore could also join the Duck quarterback movement in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will have a decision to make with multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
