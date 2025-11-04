Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision
Only four regular season games remain on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ 2025 schedule. The Ducks are set to head to Iowa to play one the Big Ten’s top programs, the Hawkeyes, in week 11.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about what makes the Hawkeyes so successful defensively and the importance of finishing off the regular season strong ahead of the road trip.
Lanning also addressed cornerback Jahlil Florence’s announcement on Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal.
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“A good weekend this past weekend watching our cross country teams dominate and go win the Big Ten. We got to visit with Rob about that a little bit this past weekend, when we're on the road recruiting and obviously basketball season kicking off. Our women are winning right now over at Matthew Knight and guys are teeing off tomorrow. So excited for this part of the season,” Lanning said.
“For us, our guys have been working really hard. I've got a ton of respect for this Iowa team. You see veterans across the board and how they play. They're a real complete team, and they're a team that beats you in all three phases, really tough and special teams with the return play, they have probably the best return in college football right now,” he continued.
“Their defense, they choke you out. They do a great job of taking away easy access. Their defensive line really stands out to me on film with the technique that they play with, and just in general, the way they fly to the ball, and then they run the ball really well, and they have a quarterback that's dynamic with the ball in his hands. So, it's gonna be a real challenge for us in a great environment in Iowa. And obviously, coach Ferentz does a really good job.”
What He’s Seen From Jahlil Florence At Oregon And His Decision To Enter The Transfer Portal:
“Thrilled, thrilled with Jahlil’s contribution to our team. He was a positive teammate. I'm wishing him nothing but the best. Think he was looking for a reset and wish him a great, great future.”
How He Feels About The Team Heading Into The Final Stretch:
“I really like the work of our guys got in this past week. I think we found some things that we could grow from. Talked a little bit about it last week, just our ability to jump into some self-scout, attack, some things that we felt like we could improve, and then really identify what's going to show up with these upcoming opponents. In my mind, we're kind of in the third quarter of the season with what we're facing, and there's some great teams that we're going to see over the next few weeks,” Lanning said.
“And Iowa certainly sets that off. I'm shocked this team isn't ranked. If you look at the way they've been playing, especially recently, and the job that they've done, they jumped out really fast against the Minnesota team that plays good football had a big win this past weekend. So, I think this team probably is not getting near enough credit that they deserve for the kind of team that they are.”
What Makes Iowa’s Defense Threatening:
“Well, they're extremely well coached. I mean, that shows up. There's not weaknesses. They're very sound like I said, I think it all starts with their defensive line and the way they play up front. They eat up a ton of blocks up front. They're really aggressive. They're hard to get to the second level on because they do such a good job with the defensive line,” he said.
“Their safeties do a great job supporting the run, and their backers scrape and fit really well. And they put their guys at times on islands, and you don't see people take advantage of it, because they perform really well outside. So, it's just tough. It's a suffocating defense. They do a good job.”
The Hawkeyes’ Ability To Prevent Long Plays:
“I think they know that the strengths and weaknesses of what they do, and they probably work those weaknesses a ton of practice. I can't speak to how they practice or what they do, but I think they understand what they're going to put guys at times, in position where they're going to go make plays, and those guys consistently make those plays.”
“I think you see a defense that's always aware where the ball is at, and they attack the ball, they get an opportunity, they create a lot of takeaways. I mean, that happened obviously in the Minnesota game for them, they just do a really good job of attacking the ball and winning their one-on-one opportunities,” he said.
The Importance Of Starting Out Fast:
“Well, it's not the most important thing, but I think it's always easier when you start off fast. But a team like this, it can be tough to create winners, and they've won a lot with field position. They've always been really good in special teams. So just as important is making sure you'd love to go down there and score quick, but that's not the way it always plays out,” Lanning said.
“I do think it's important that we win. And a lot of the phases that they're really good at, we got to be good in special teams. We got to go run the ball effectively, stop the run. Got to protect the ball in any of those categories. If they do a really good job in those areas, it makes it hard for us to have success.”
Preparing For Iowa’s Defensive Line:
“I think it starts with the look we get in practice. And we have to give an outstanding look with our look teams. They do a good job. And then the good-on-good periods that we have, I think that's where it starts get a press in those areas. This is a game where you're gonna have to carry a variety of plays to figure out what's going to be successful. And then once you figure it out, that's something you have to come back to.”
On Iowa’s Quarterback:
“Their run game is really good, and they do a great job complementing the run game with play action game. They're as good as any team that we've played so far in the screen game as well,” Lanning said.
“And he's got some weapons that he can throw to but he's able to push the ball down the field, and then he can make you accountable with his legs. If everything is covered, he can take off with it, and he carries it in critical situations. He's obviously been a winner in the past and is operating really well for them.”
Quarterback Dante Moore’s Progression After Injury Scare:
“He’s doing great and he's been in every practice.”
The Benefits Of Rotating The Inside Linebackers:
“I think it's always a benefit when you have more than one player, two players that can play winning football. So, when we have each guy has a different dynamic, they do different things well, but we have a group there that's been really well prepared by coach Mike. They work really hard, and if they can help us, we want them out there on the field for us.”
On Iowa Being One Of Their Closest Games To Home:
“I can promise you, being at Kinnick before as a GA when we were at Pitt and we played them, and it's not going to feel like a home game. It's a cool environment, though. This is one of those ones that you get excited to get the opportunity to play in front of, and I'm sure I'll have some family and friends there,” Lanning said.
"But this environment, it's a great one. It's they do it the right way. Obviously, with the Children's Hospital, a lot of their pieces ,pink locker rooms, right? There's a feel to this one, and it means a lot to the people in Iowa. They turn out really well for this game. So, I'm expecting a great crowd.”
Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen’s Return Abilities:
“I think it starts that he's fearless. Especially in punt return game. He catches everything, and he's not looking to fair catch. He's looking to take off. But his stop-go is really impressive. He's a really strong runner, obviously, has been dynamic for them in the passing game as well,” Lanning said.
“They find ways to get them touches early, but the ability to stop and go, similar like Tez was running full speed in five yards for us a lot, this guy can be running full speed in five yards. He doesn't need 20 yards to get to full speed. And change of direction, strong runner, and then fearless as a return to catch the ball. He's looking to create dynamic plays and has done that for him.”
The Hawkeyes Wave And Tradition With The Children’s Hospital:
“It's gotta be one of the greatest traditions in college football to realize that just a few yards away from you, there's some guys that are fighting a battle that matters a lot more than the game, but for a Saturday every week that they get to maybe be somewhere else, another in that hospital, is a pretty cool moments.”
What They Saw During Self-Scout:
“More so we were able to see issues and why there were issues, not necessarily just dictated by opponent, but that's the way football is when you play better opponents, it can be tougher.”