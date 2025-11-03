Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Projection
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 7-1, entering the final stretch of games following a bye week. The Ducks are pushing towards a College Football Playoff appearance with just four games to go in the regular season.
In an updated CFP projection, CBS Sports predicts the Oregon Ducks will be the No. 6 team and play the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hold a 6-2 record, currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
How Oregon and Notre Dame Match Up
Both Oregon and Notre Dame made the CFP last season, but neither walked out with a national title. The Ducks were the No. 1-ranked team, knocked out in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame made the championship, but also suffered a loss against Ohio State.
This year, both teams would be entering the postseason looking to bounce back from last postseason's exit. Neither team is undefeated, but both hold talented rosters this year.
The Oregon Ducks' lone loss came against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks have since won two in a row before entering their bye week. The Ducks have one of the most well-balanced teams in the nation, and while quarterback Dante Moore exited the game against the Wisconsin Badgers early, he should be good to go in week 11.
Moore totals 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His leading receiver is freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions. Oregon’s run game has been elite, with a deep running back room.
The team’s leading rusher is running back Noah Whittington with 433 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman running back Jordon Davison leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.
The Ducks have one of the most dominant defenses in college football, which has helped lead to big wins. They have allowed just 42 total points in the first three quarters of games this season under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. If the Ducks can keep up the dominance and limit their opponent's red zone appearances, Oregon can make a deep run in the CFP.
On the other end, Notre Dame also has a talented offense that is challenging to stop. It is quarterback CJ Carr’s first season starting with the Fighting Irish, and he is proving to have a big season. Carr has passed for 2,057 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His leading receiver is wide receiver Jordan Faison with 518 yards and two touchdown receptions.
The most notable player on Notre Dame’s offense is star running back Jeremiyah Love. He leads the team with 894 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 227 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. What has helped Love even more this season is the use of running back Jadarian Price. Price has 521 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
The defense is allowing opponents to score an average of just 19.9 points per game. Notre Dame opponents are averaging just 89.9 rushing yards per game, but they do allow an average of 258.6 passing yards per game.
Oregon and Notre Dame are both physical, well-coached teams, and would make for a competitive playoff game.
Oregon's Remaining Schedule
- Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 8)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14)
- No. 20 USC Trojans (Nov. 22)
- No. 24 Washington Huskies (Nov. 29)
The Oregon Ducks will have a tough stretch of games after their bye week, with two ranked opponents. The team will kick off the final month of the regular season against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are also coming off a bye week. The Hawkeyes have one of the top defenses in college football, and the Ducks will have to find a way to score early against the Hawkeyes.
Already having one loss, it may be critical for Oregon to win out in order to make the CFP. Of the four games, two are on the road, traveling to Iowa and Washington. Each remaining opponent has a winning record, giving Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks some competition.
The Ducks will next face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on ESPN.