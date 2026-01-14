Oregon Fans Will Love What Dante Moore Said About Forgoing NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is returning to Oregon for the 2026 football season. Moore made his live announcement on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Moore gave great insight into why he decided not to enter the 2026 NFL Draft despite being projected as a top pick... and gave Ducks fans plenty to be excited about.

Why Dante Moore Came Back to Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore highlighted that the reason why he decided to come back is that throughout his life, he has always tried to be as well prepared for situations as possible.

“Mainly all my life, it’s kind of just been being as most prepared as I can for any situation I go into. When it comes to me making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and best for my situation as a quarterback,” Moore said. “With my decision, it’s been very tough. I prayed a lot about it. Talked to many people; my mentors and people I just look up to.”

Moore also has his eyes on bringing the first national championship in program history to Oregon.

“With that being said of course I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and of course reach our goal and become national champions,” Moore said.”

A Lot to Learn

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Moore has NFL level talent and that’s why he would have been one of the first picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he still knows there is a lot to learn before making that jump from college to the pros.

“At the end of the day I feel like I can still learn so much more. Of course as a kid since four years old I’ve dreamed about being in the NFL, but this team has been through a lot,” Moore said. “And a lot of people are returning so I feel like we have exciting things coming this year and I’m excited to keep pushing my team.”

The Ducks 2025 season came to an end against the Indiana Hoosiers in a 56-22 blowout in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Moore played one of his worst games of his college career. He knows there are steps he needs to take before being a player in the NFL.

“NFL is something that the professionals play at. I feel like I could have been excited going into there and wherever I got drafted,” Moore said. “Coming back is the best thing for me. To make sure when that day does happen, that I’m fully prepared. I’m able to go and play my best ball.”

Where Moore Can Improve in 2026

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) rushes for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes safety Tyler Brown (13) defends during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore was asked where he believes he can improve heading into the 2026 season at Oregon.

“My leadership, that’s the biggest thing…I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates and making sure they’re at their best, I could become a better leader,” Moore said. “When it comes to my play style; dissecting defenses, being able to be comfortable if I see a defense that I know I’ve seen this coverage before and how to attack it.”

Affect on NFL Teams

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts during the first quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moore not entering the draft has huge implications for NFL teams. Per ESPN snd CBS Sports, Moore was the No. 2 quarterback on the 2026 board. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick and are projected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Then there are the New York Jets with the No. 2 pick.

The Jets desperately need a quarterback, but now it won't be Moore. At least for this season. Every team that had Dante Moore on their 2026 draft board will now have to pivot.