How Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq Smashed Records At NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq put on a show at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday. Entering the combine as one of the top tight end prospects and a potential first-round draft pick, Sadiq’s performance was one of the best put on by a player at his position.

Sadiq put up several impressive numbers in his combine performance, which could provide a massive boost to his draft stock. The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place on Apr. 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq set a record as a tight end in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever by a player at his position. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also ties for the second-best ever by a tight end.

In the broad jump, Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1, the third-best ever by a tight end. These records that Sadiq set in the combine proved what many fans already knew, that he has the potential to be a star at tight end for whichever team chooses to select him in the NFL Draft.

His speed and strength are exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a tight end, and with his talents, Sadiq has the opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Kenyon Sadiq's Oregon Ducks Career

Sadiq’s agility and speed are two of the several reasons why he is one of the highly touted tight ends entering the NFL Draft. The skills that he showed in Friday’s combine performance were on full display during his three seasons with Oregon.

Sadiq, in his three seasons with the Ducks, was one of the team's top offensive playmakers, recording 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season for the Ducks, which featured Oregon making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, was arguably the best of Sadiq’s collegiate career.

Sadiq appeared in every one of Oregon’s 15 games this past season, except for the Ducks' thrilling 18-16 road win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the games that Sadiq played, he was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s offense, recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS this season, which played a major role in him being named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award winner and as a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Sadiq's NFL Potential As a Tight End

In the NFL, Sadiq has the potential to be that crucial missing piece to an offense, particularly a contender. Several NFL teams would be considered great fits for Sadiq. According to mock drafts by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are potential landing spots for Sadiq.

After the combine, though, Sadiq may go much higher than previously expected. His placement in future mock drafts will be worth monitoring.