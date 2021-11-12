Keys to the Game: Defense

The Cougars' offense is a unique one, and it’s the type of offense that has given the Oregon offense trouble in years past. Oregon gave up 29 points to Washington State last year in a high-scoring affair in Pullman. The Ducks will look to bring that number down to where Tim DeRuyter’s Cal defenses have held this Washington State offense in the past few seasons of 19 and 20 points.

Here are three keys to the game for Oregon’s defense this Saturday.

1. Force Turnovers

Oregon’s defense began the season recording a nation-leading number of turnovers in the first four games. But since then, the Ducks have only forced four turnovers in five games, and three of those came in one game against UCLA.

For a team that prides itself on taking the ball away and giving it back to the offense, I would like to see more of an emphasis on getting takeaways. This is especially important against an offense that has turned the ball over at least once in eight of their nine games this season.

2. Get Pressure on Jayden de Laura

This might be difficult against an offense that often gets the ball out quickly, but with who Oregon has on the defensive line, nothing is off the table. Washington State has only allowed one sack per game in the last five games.

But back in October against Utah, the Cougars' offensive line allowed eight sacks. It’s likely the Cougs will do anything and everything to shut down Kayvon Thibodeaux, but if that’s the case then players like Brandon Dorlus and Bradyn Swinson among others will have an opportunity to step up and make a big impact in this one.

3. Limit Penalties

The Oregon defense has had a knack this season for giving up penalties at the worst times and allowing drives to continue. In games against Stanford, Cal, UCLA, and even last week against Washington, there were instances of penalties on third or fourth down that allowed a drive to continue.

The Ducks must be better in this area because if not, they'll eventually run into another situation like they did in the Stanford game. I also think back to the last time Washington State paid a visit to Eugene in 2019 when shoddy officiating allowed the Cougars to take the lead late and it took heroics from Justin Herbert and Camden Lewis to keep the Ducks’ playoff hopes alive.

As Mario Cristobal says, “leave no doubt.” The Ducks will try and do just that this Saturday.

Keys to the game: Offense

