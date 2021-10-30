Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

The Oregon defense is coming off of a strong outing in the win over UCLA, and the group might have its best day of the year against a struggling Colorado offense.

As the weeks have flown by, the Oregon Ducks' defense has slowly been getting healthier, and with those reinforcements comes improvement and consistency on the field. Tim DeRuyter's guys needed a big day to contain the elite UCLA offense, and they did that by stopping the run, getting after the quarterback, and forcing turnovers, including the game-sealing interception by DJ James in the fourth quarter.

The defense may not statistically be the strong suit of this Oregon team, but it has gotten crucial stops in big moments all year long. The Ducks are a 24-point favorite over Colorado, who possess the worst offense in the FBS, and their defense could have a field day to give Ducks fans some confidence, as Oregon has often played down to its opponents.

Here are some players that could dominate on the field on Saturday.

Brandon Dorlus - Defensive Line

Brandon Dorlus vs. UCLA. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

When you think of the Oregon defensive line, Kayvon Thibodeaux is obviously the first name that comes to mind. He has drawn all the media attention, made the headlines, national award watch lists, and is a potential top NFL draft choice. But don't sleep on Brandon Dorlus and the phenomenal year that he's put together.

Dorlus was a top candidate to be a breakout player entering this season after he flashed his potential at the end of last season, and he has more than lived up to his expectations. The sophomore has 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, putting him in the top four on the team in both categories.

Dorlus has been of the Ducks' most consistent pass rushers, especially when he comes off the edge. The Ducks move him around from the edge to the middle often, and he will be a key to the run defense against Colorado's productive running back duo of Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot.

Kayvon Thibodeaux - Defensive End

Kayvon Thibodeaux slams into UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to force a fumble against the Bruins. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Colorado just relieved its offensive line coach this week.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is coming off of a two-sack, 4.5-tackle for loss performance against a very good UCLA offensive line last week.

You can see why I've highlighted him here, right?

It would be a surprise if Thibodeaux didn't have a similar statline by halftime. He has only played roughly 12 quarters this season and leads the team with 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Colorado has given up 22 sacks this year — more than any team in the Pac-12. Quarterback Brendon Lewis is running for his life on the majority of his dropbacks. As unblockable as Thibodeaux is, it wouldn't be surprising if he broke the Oregon single-game record for sacks — four, set by Mike Walter in 1982, according to the 2021 Oregon football record book.

Mase Funa - Linebacker

Mase Funa jogs off the field after a play vs. UCLA. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Mase Funa has been dinged up often this season, missing two games due to injuries. He is as physical and tough an outside linebacker as you'll find in the Pac-12, but he hasn't bene as productive statistically as many expected.

Funa has 13 tackles and one sack this year in five games. He has battled through injuries, and it appeared he might miss more time after the UCLA game when he was helped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg. He didn't return to the game, but he is expected to be ready to go this weekend.

The Ducks could use Funa's abilities as a run stopper against the Buffaloes, and he will almost certainly bring pressure off the edge to Lewis. Oregon's defense is better when he is on the field and healthy, and his leadership and experience bodes well for the young linebackers on the field beside him.

