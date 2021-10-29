Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

Keep an eye on these Ducks in this weekend's game.

The Oregon offense has scored at a high clip this season and could be in for a big day against the Buffs.

Here are our offensive players to watch.

Anthony Brown-Quarterback

Anthony Brown vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Statistically speaking, Brown is coming off his best game as a Duck after throwing for 296 yards on 29-of-39 passing against two interceptions. He also had a big touchdown run that put Oregon ahead 34-17 early in the fourth quarter.

That was part of a six-carry, 85-yard rushing performance on the day. While Brown put up his most yards of the year through the air and threw the ball a ton, his success was almost overshadowed by the two late interceptions he threw in the fourth quarter that gave UCLA new life.

This was strange to see mainly because he's played arguably his best football late in games, making some big plays in the fourth quarter for most of the season.

This week against a Colorado defense that will likely be without its best player, it's a great opportunity to put up a solid showing and dominate from start to finish. His performance this weekend might give us a better idea if he's really turning the corner and getting into a rhythm with the wideouts.

Dawson Jaramillo-Offensive line

Dawson Jaramillo in Oregon's game against UCLA. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Jaramillo was a name not many expected to see play a big role this year, but he saw some really significant snaps in the Ohio State game and has been a key player in the offensive line rotation ever since.

His versatility has come in handy this season with Ducks shifting things around in each of the last three games as Alex Forsyth continues to battle back spasms. The sophomore from Lake Oswego also helped pave the way for one of Travis Dye's four touchdowns against the Bruins, showing how nimble his on his feet as he pulled around the line to lead the way.

With Jackson Powers-Johnson expected to miss some time due to an ankle sprain, look for Jaramillo to be a mainstay in the rotation. He's proven that he can be a key contributor and there's no dropoff when he puts his hand in the dirt and goes to battle in the trenches.

Mycah Pittman-Wide receiver

Pittman fights through a tackle after the catch against UCLA. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Pittman could very well be Oregon's best kept secret at the wide receiver spot. His freshman season was cut short after suffering a serious arm injury against Arizona, and then he also missed some time during the 2020 season.

What I'm getting at is that we've yet to see the impact he can have during a full season. The former standout from Calabasas high school in Southern California could be putting it all together and is showing us why he shattered high school records as a prep.

He's coming off one of his stronger performances as a Duck after snagging five receptions (tied for team high) for 46 yards. Pittman really shines when he gets the ball with some space, as evidenced by his big catch and run against Stanford for 66 yards just a few short weeks ago.

He's a player that doesn't go down easily and will fight for every yard and really make you work to bring him down. Both he and Devon Williams look like they're blossoming this season and have become some of Anthony Brown's favorite targets.

If Brown wants to have another good showing through the air, I'd look for Pittman early and often because good things happen when he gets the ball. Look for Pittman to continue his strong sophomore campaign this weekend against the Buffs.

