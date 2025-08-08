Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?
With the first college football games of the 2025 season looming, national analysts continue to roll out their final predictions on how things will unfold.
On3 college football analyst and former Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit projected the 2025-2026 season’s 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) field. The Oregon Ducks made the cut to advance to the postseason, but Herbstreit doesn’t believe the Big Ten program will receive a first-round bye like it did last season.
“Oregon has lost a lot of talent,” Herbstreit said. “Their quarterback, Dillon Gabriel gone, (their) starting running back is gone, a lot of defensive talent gone, but I do feel like Dan Lanning and the boys will rally together, just not as tight as people think.”
The Ducks To Encounter Regular Season Road Bumps?
With Gabriel under center last season and players such as tight end Terrance Ferguson and running back Jordan James also leading the way offensively, Oregon entered the playoffs undefeated last season.
The Ducks faced the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Conference Championship and earned a first-round bye after winning that game. Even though Oregon had success against the Nittany Lions last season, Herbstreit doesn’t see the matchup in Pennsylvania being easy for Lanning’s team.
“I do feel like the at Penn State and at Washington games will give them trouble,” Herbstreit said. “But overall, they will be making the playoff.”
Coach Lanning and company will play the Nittany Lions for the Big Ten foe’s annual “whiteout” game, further boosting their homefield advantage. Meanwhile, the Ducks play the Huskies in Washington on Nov. 29 to close out the regular season. Last time Oregon played at Washington, it was a brutal defeat in 2023 that just about ended the Ducks’ CFP hopes.
Potential Playoff Matchup Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Herbstreit believes that Oregon will make the postseason as the No. 10 seed. He predicts its opponent will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Ducks and the Crimson Tide have never played each other in either the postseason or regular season, but that may quickly change with the CFP expansion to 12 teams.
Alabama missed out on the postseason last season. Not only does Herbstreit predict its return, but he thinks the Crimson Tide can take down the Ducks in a first-time matchup.
“I do feel like Bama will have the edge in this game just because it is a homefield advantage and they do usually pack the house,” Herbstreit said. “Oregon will make plays here and there but just not enough to win this game.”
The Ducks have some strong ties to the Crimson Tide despite never meeting on the field. Lanning won a National Championship with the team in 2015 as a defensive graduate assistant while Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spent four years with the program. Multiple players previously played for Alabama before transferring to Oregon.
A playoff matchup could include some personal motivators for several Ducks. The Crimson Tide also look to prove they can win under second year coach Kalen DeBoer, but Oregon continues its quest to win its first National Championship.
Herbstreit’s First Round Predictions
First-round byes:
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 3 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 4 Texas Longhorns
First-round matchups:
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
- No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Clemson
- No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Alabama
- No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Notre Dame