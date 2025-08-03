Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed

Five-star edge recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones committed to the Oregon Ducks on Friday. Jones picked Oregon over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies, likely coming down to the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal. Jones' estimated NIL agreement with the Ducks was revealed.

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Five-star edge Anthony “Tank” Jones committed to the Oregon Ducks to close out the month of July. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have immense recruiting momentum with the class of 2026, as Jones was not the only five-star recruit the program received a commitment from in the past couple of days. 

Jones committed to Oregon during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jones is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player from Alabama. Jones picked the Oregon Ducks over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies.

Anthony Jones Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Recruiting 2026 Commitment Alabama Texas A&M Big Ten College Football Davon Benjamin
NIL Numbers For Jones

Alabama was putting up a strong fight for Jones, but Lanning and the Ducks were able to pull the strings to earn one of the top recruits in the nation. When in a close battle for a commitment, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals likely played a role.

“Certainly, you don’t win this kind of recruiting battle without being heavily armed on the NIL front,” Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wilftong said. “I think Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones is someone that is getting a deal worth over $1 million for his first season.”

Anthony Jones Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Recruiting 2026 Commitment Alabama Texas A&M Big Ten College Football Davon Benjamin
“Oregon, Texas A&M, and Alabama all battled on that front. And then where Oregon’s at as a program. He also talked to me about this recruiting class and said, ‘I think we can get Oregon closer to that first national championship that they covet.”

While NIL was likely not the sole reason for Jones’ commitments, with Lanning and the Ducks’ staff building a strong relationship with the five-star recruit, it is still believed to have played a role in his commitment. 

“This is where he wanted to go, and I think Oregon then had to check the box from an NIL front, and they were able to do that,” Wiltfong continued.

In Jones’ 2024 junior season, he racked up 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. With Oregon’s history under Lanning, the Ducks have developed talented defensive linemen, including recent first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon. With Jones’ talent, he could become a difference maker right away with the Ducks. 

Anthony Jones Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Recruiting 2026 Commitment Alabama Texas A&M Big Ten College Football Davon Benjamin
Oregon Class of 2026 Momentum

With Jones, the Oregon Ducks are up to 17 commits, five of whom are five-star recruits. With the success in recruiting, the Ducks rose in the recruiting rankings for the class of 2026. The program now ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

Although Oregon has more five-star recruits than the USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs, the two programs have over 30 commits, with at least 20 being four-star recruits. The quantity of commitments is likely the reason Oregon is below USC and Georgia.

Anthony Jones Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Recruiting 2026 Commitment Alabama Texas A&M Big Ten College Football Davon Benjamin
In addition to Jones, the five-star recruits headed to Eugene from the class of 2026 are tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, defensive back Davon Benjamin, and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. If all five sign, it will break the program record for the most five-stars in one recruiting class.

With the elite talent Lanning and the Ducks are bringing in, Oregon is on track to maintain being one of the nation’s top programs.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

