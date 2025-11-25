Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Rival Washington Huskies
Rivalry week is here as the No. 7 Oregon Ducks travel to enemy territory to face the Washington Jusrkies on Saturday, Nov. 29. For Oregon, a win all but stamps its College Football Playoff ticket. The Ducks also need a victory to stay in play for a second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, but would also need Michigan to beat Ohio State.
The Huskies would love to play spoiler to their rival Oregon. The Ducks haven't won in Seattle since 2021. Lanning gave his perspective on the rivalry and how both Oregon and Washington have been battling through injuries this season.
"I know they've been a little banged up. It sounds like they're getting healthy, similar to us - We've been banged up," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Washington. "So ultimately, you see a complete team. And then two fan bases that don't like each other, which makes it fun.”
Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s Big Ten matchup, including the latest Seattle weather forecast, playoff chances, TV information, betting odds and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.
What color do Oregon fans wear on Friday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green for the afternoon matchup.
Five Notable Stats
- An Oregon win over Washington would extend the nation's longest active road winning streak to 12 games.
- Per ESPN's College Football Playoff, Oregon has a 97 percent to make the playoffs and an 89 percent chance with a loss to Washington.
- Explosive run game! The Ducks are No. 3 nationally in yards per rush at 6.13 while also tying for No. 2 in rushes of 20-plus yards (28).
- Elite company... Oregon is currently one of three teams (Georgia, Ohio State) to reach 10-plus wins in each of the last five seasons.
- With the win over USC, Lanning did join former Oregon coaches Mike Bellotti and Chip Kelly in the history books. Lanning has led Oregon to at least 10 wins in each of his first four seasons in Eugene, tying Kelly and Bellotti for the most double-digit win seasons by an Oregon head coach.
WEATHER REPORT: Seattle's forecasted weather for Saturday, Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. appears to be great football playing weather. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 12 percent chance of rain with a temperature high of 47 degrees.
HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (10-1, 7-1 BIG TEN) and WASHINGTON HUSKIES (8-3, 5-3 BIG TEN) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Husky Stadium on Nov. 29. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Washington is unranked.
ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites against the Huskies on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 51.5 total points
LOCATION: Husky Stadium | Seattle, WA
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE : Lanning reiterated the importance of the Oregon - Washington rivalry.
"I know that our guys, there’ll be a high level of emotion in this game. They're going to have that, but it's definitely an important rivalry to us,” Lanning said.
“This game means a lot. It's probably the number one question I get asked when I'm out on the road with donors and support groups and talking about our university is about this game. It's one that I struggled with early on when I was here. To start, they had some success against us, so it means a lot to me. It's one that I want to have success in,” Lanning continued.
