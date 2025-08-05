Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll when it comes to recruiting the running back position in recent recruiting cycles. During the 2025 cycle, the Ducks signed a pair of four-star running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill. Currently in the 2026 cycle, four-star running back Tradarian Ball is pledged to the Ducks.
It only makes sense that the Ducks go after one of the top running backs on the West Coast in the 2027 recruiting cycle in three-star running back Terrance Grant Jr.
Grant spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and gave an update about a recent offer he received that has stood out to him.
“I’m super excited to have gotten an offer from the Oregon Ducks, one of the top football programs in college ball right now. Look forward to getting to know the coaches further. I know they do a great job developing their athletes and known for the awesome energy of the Ducks’ fans and incredible vibe at Autzen Stadium," Grant said.
The No. 27 running back and No. 4 player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Grant holds 25 offers with Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Colorado joining Oregon in recently handing out an offer. Rivals Industry Ranking has Grant as a four-star recruit and as the No. 22 running back in the cycle.
Grant is the starting running back for one of the best high schools in the country in Bishop Gorman, meaning his stock could soar by the time the season is over. Despite being ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, Grant could easily elevate to four-star status by the Early National Signing Period next year across all recruiting sites.
It will be interesting to see if the Ducks decide to take multiple running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle with Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington potentially heading to the NFL next season.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
The Ducks have already secured a pair of pledges to begin their 2027 recruiting class, good enough for the No. 7 class according to 247Sports rankings. Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett both committed to the Ducks earlier in this summer, giving Oregon a solid foundation for their class.
Bowman is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. If the Ducks are able to land a player like Grant, it could be start of one of the best offensive classes in the country.
The Ducks have already shown to be more than capable of landing top offensive classes like they did in the 2025 recruiting cycle when they landed the No. 1 wide receiver, No. 13 running back, No. 13 tight end, and No. 15 quarterback. 2027 could be a similar haul with the start they have gotten out to.