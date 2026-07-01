Four-Star Recruit Tae Walden Jr.'s Rare Opportunity With Oregon Ducks

While four-star athlete recruit Tae Walden Jr. wasn’t initially expected to commit to the Oregon Ducks, a big official visit to Eugene helped the Ducks make a major push to earn a commitment on July 1.

Walden chose Oregon over SEC schools, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Perhaps just as intriguing to Ducks fans was what Walden said about his potential role in Eugene.

What Tae Walden Jr. Said During His Live Commitment

Collierville’s Tae Walden (1) jumps to catch a pass during the game between Collierville High School and Arlington High School in Arlington, Tenn., on September 19, 2025. Collierville defeated Arlington 58-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walden committed on the Rivals YouTube channel. He revealed what appealed to him about Oregon and what he brings to the table.

“From coach Lanning to coach (Drew) Mehringer, just all the staff out there, I had a great relationship with them and plan to develop me and potentially play both sides,” Walden said during his live commitment. “It stood up and prevailed them over everyone else … Being a guy who can do everything from offense, defense, special teams, just impacting the game any way I can.”

Opportunity to Play Both Sides With Oregon Ducks

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walden is a consensus top-five athlete in the 2027 recruiting class and is ranked as high as the No. 56 recruit by 247Sports.

The four-star plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Collierville in Tennessee. As a junior in 2025, he received 42 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns for 21.7 yards per catch on offense. On defense, Walden totaled 28 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions, according to 247Sports.

Given that Oregon defensive coordinator and former defensive backs coach Chris Hampton is listed as the lead recruiter for Walden by Rivals, it appeared that the Ducks were pursuing him as a defensive cornerstone.

But Walden’s shout-out to Mehringer indicates that playing receiver is a legitimate option in Eugene. His comments about possibly playing both sides certainly raise questions about his role at Oregon, but how he performs on both defense and offense in his senior season could provide answers.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walden joined five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp as the two Oregon commits on July 1. Stepp is the top-ranked cornerback in the 2027 recruiting class, but four-star Oregon native Josiah Molden is the other player in 2027 at the position.

Outside of Stepp and Molden, key cornerbacks Walden could be competing for snaps with include current Oregon star Brandon Finney Jr. Finney will be entering his junior season by the time the 2027 class arrives in Eugene. There’s also 2026 four-star Davon Benjamin, who could see an ascending role in 2027.

On the offensive side of the picture, five-star Dakota Guerrant and three-star Malachi Garlington make up the receiver commits the Ducks have in the class. Oregon is also favored to land five-star Xavier Sabb on July 3, so it may already be a stacked class for receivers.

Former five-star recruits Dakorien Moore, Gatlin Bair and Jalen Lott will all have multiple years of eligibility remaining in 2027. Needless to say, Walden will have plenty of competition to get on the field in Eugene, whether he ends up playing cornerback, receiver or both.

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