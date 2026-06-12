Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Earns National Recognition

The Oregon Ducks made waves in the recruiting world when five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers.

Dante Moore Makes ESPN's Top 10 Wide Receivers

In Moore's freshman season in Eugene, he played up to his five-star status, immediately breaking out on Oregon's offense as one of the team's top receivers. He developed into a reliable target for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, totaling 34 receptions for 497 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn, Oregon Ducks on SI

Heading into Dakorien Moore's sophomore season, he has the attention of ESPN's Eli Lederman and Max Olson, who ranked Moore as the No. 7 overall wide receiver in all of college football.

Here is the full top 10 from Lederman and Olson:

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

2. Malachi Toney, Miami

3. Cam Coleman, Texas

4. Charlie Becker, Indiana

5. Nick Marsh, Indiana

6. KJ Duff, Rutgers

7. Dakorien Moore, Oregon

8. Duce Robinson, Florida State

9. Ryan Wingo, Texas

10. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

"Moore, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, flashed his five-star potential right away with the Ducks and should keep ascending this list as a sophomore. In fact, one SEC staffer said they would already rank Moore at No. 3, ahead of Coleman," wrote Lederman and Olson.

Excitement Around Dakorien Moore Feels Right

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He averaged 45 receiving yards per game, but his production was hampered by a knee injury suffered in November. He missed the last four games of the regular season against Iowa, Minnesota, USC, and Washington, and Moore seemed limited in the College Football Playoff.

Against JMU, Moore caught 1 pass for 5 yards. He caught 3 passes for 21yards in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, and Moore finished with 2 catches for 28 yards in the Peach Bowl loss to Indiana.

Still, his potential was easy to notice as a true freshman, and another year of working alongside quarterback Dante Moore, as well as veteran wide receiver Evan Stewart, has led to some excitement surrounding Dakorien Moore.

His athleticism is impossible to deny as former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein occasionally used Moore as part of Oregon's rushing attack, and he finished the year with 4 carries for 49 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith holds the unquestioned title of the best receiver in college football, and the players ranked ahead of Moore have a bit more proven production than the Oregon star. With a strong season, Moore could end the season as a top-five receiver in the sport.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Offense 2026 Outlook

Stewart missed the 2025 season with a knee injury, but the wide receiver trio of Moore, Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan is expected to be among the top producing groups in the Big Ten if not the country. Still, Moore is the one that stands out among the best individual receivers in the country. Stewart entered college as a five-star receiver, and he received an honorable mention from Lederman and Olson in their ranking.

Oregon hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2023 when former Ducks Troy Franklin (1,383 yards) and Tez Johnson (1,182 shoes) accomplished the feat alongside quarterback Bo Nix. Can Moore continue his breakout into the 2026 season?

The return of Dante Moore has heightened expectations for the team's postseason fate, and having such talent and experience at quarterback should also benefit Oregon's pass catchers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.