Oregon Ducks Make Big Recruiting Splash During Pivotal Period
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The month of June featured dozens of recruiting visits in Eugene. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff seemingly made big impressions on recruits as commitments began to come in bunches.
Rivals named Oregon one of the summer recruiting winners following the Rivals Summer Signing Day. With the Ducks ranked in the top five nationally in recruiting classes for the 2027 cycle by both 247Sports and Rivals, the Pacific Northwest program appears to be gaining momentum at the perfect time.
Oregon Ducks Big Summer Recruiting Winners
From June 1 through July 1, the Ducks picked up 10 commitments, including two five-star recruits, three four-star recruits and five three-star recruits. Below are the players who pledged to Oregon in June, in order of oldest to newest commitments:
Toa Satele, four-star linebacker
Achilles Reyna, three-star EDGE
George VanSandt, three-star tight end
Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver
Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver
Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE
Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman
Anthony Cartwright III, four-star tight end
Tae Walden Jr., four-star athlete
Hayden Stepp, five-star cornerback
Lanning proved a couple of things in the month of June. No. 1, he’s able to dominate recruiting in the state of Oregon, with the top-four in-state recruits committing to the Ducks (four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, Christensen, Vansandt and Garlington). Lanning also showed that he’s capable of consistently landing top-five recruiting classes as long as he’s the head coach in Eugene.
The 2027 cycle still has a way to go, but with minimal uncommitted recruits remaining, Oregon is in an ideal position to secure a top-five class, barring recruiting flips. Rivals ranks Oregon as the No. 4 team and No. 1 in the Big Ten, while 247Sports lists the Ducks as No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
What’s Next for Oregon Ducks Recruiting
Five-star recruits Dakota Guerrant and Hayden Stepp, as well as four-star recruits Anthony Cartwright III and Tae Walden Jr., highlighted the Ducks’ recent recruiting stretch.
Oregon’s next big announcements are five-star receiver Xavier Sabb and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister. Sabb announces his decision on July 3 on the Rivals YouTube channel. If the receiver commits to Oregon, that would give Lanning his first recruiting class ever with multiple five-star receiver commitments.
Feister’s decision is set for July 11. Similar to the Sabb decision, if Feister decides to head to Eugene, that boosts another position group after the program earned a pledge from four-star Toa Satele in June.
Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara are the other two targets that the Ducks are waiting on announcements from. Neither has dates set, and Oregon will have work to do with both Parks and Camara, who are heavily considering Notre Dame and Texas, respectively, per Rivals.
After the July recruiting decisions wind down and players announce their decisions, Oregon’s attention will shift to retaining the commitments it has. The Ducks already lost commitments from receiver Kesean Bowman, offensive lineman Drew Fielder and defensive back Ai’King Hall in this cycle. Other programs will be vying for flips until National Signing Day, but expect the Ducks to do the same entering the final stretch of the 2027 cycle.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23