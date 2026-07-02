Oregon Ducks Make Big Recruiting Splash During Pivotal Period

The month of June featured dozens of recruiting visits in Eugene. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff seemingly made big impressions on recruits as commitments began to come in bunches.

Rivals named Oregon one of the summer recruiting winners following the Rivals Summer Signing Day. With the Ducks ranked in the top five nationally in recruiting classes for the 2027 cycle by both 247Sports and Rivals, the Pacific Northwest program appears to be gaining momentum at the perfect time.

Oregon Ducks Big Summer Recruiting Winners

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From June 1 through July 1, the Ducks picked up 10 commitments, including two five-star recruits, three four-star recruits and five three-star recruits. Below are the players who pledged to Oregon in June, in order of oldest to newest commitments:

Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

Achilles Reyna, three-star EDGE

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE

Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman

Anthony Cartwright III, four-star tight end

Tae Walden Jr., four-star athlete

Hayden Stepp, five-star cornerback

Lanning proved a couple of things in the month of June. No. 1, he’s able to dominate recruiting in the state of Oregon, with the top-four in-state recruits committing to the Ducks (four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, Christensen, Vansandt and Garlington). Lanning also showed that he’s capable of consistently landing top-five recruiting classes as long as he’s the head coach in Eugene.

The 2027 cycle still has a way to go, but with minimal uncommitted recruits remaining, Oregon is in an ideal position to secure a top-five class, barring recruiting flips. Rivals ranks Oregon as the No. 4 team and No. 1 in the Big Ten, while 247Sports lists the Ducks as No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

What’s Next for Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Five-star recruits Dakota Guerrant and Hayden Stepp, as well as four-star recruits Anthony Cartwright III and Tae Walden Jr., highlighted the Ducks’ recent recruiting stretch.

Oregon’s next big announcements are five-star receiver Xavier Sabb and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister. Sabb announces his decision on July 3 on the Rivals YouTube channel. If the receiver commits to Oregon, that would give Lanning his first recruiting class ever with multiple five-star receiver commitments.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister’s decision is set for July 11. Similar to the Sabb decision, if Feister decides to head to Eugene, that boosts another position group after the program earned a pledge from four-star Toa Satele in June.

Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara are the other two targets that the Ducks are waiting on announcements from. Neither has dates set, and Oregon will have work to do with both Parks and Camara, who are heavily considering Notre Dame and Texas, respectively, per Rivals.

After the July recruiting decisions wind down and players announce their decisions, Oregon’s attention will shift to retaining the commitments it has. The Ducks already lost commitments from receiver Kesean Bowman, offensive lineman Drew Fielder and defensive back Ai’King Hall in this cycle. Other programs will be vying for flips until National Signing Day, but expect the Ducks to do the same entering the final stretch of the 2027 cycle.

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