Oregon Defensive Lineman A'Mauri Washington Turning Heads With Early NFL Draft Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have a plethora of players who have been predicted to go in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. A latest prediction has Ducks defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington as one of the top-10 defensive players in the 2027 draft.

Washington Ranks in top-10 of 2027 NFL Defensive Prospects

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently put out his top-10 defensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, and Ducks defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington ranked at No. 5. Washington has NFL-ready size at 6-3 and was projected by many to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he had declared after the end of the Ducks' 2025 season.

Washington was a four-star recruit coming out of Chandler, Arizona, and was the No. 7-ranked recruit out of Arizona. Washington was recruited by former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and chose the Ducks over other programs that offered him, such as Michigan State, LSU, and Oklahoma. Washington was the No. 31-ranked defensive lineman coming out of high school, according to On3.

Washington recorded 15 solo tackles in 2025 and was responsible for 1.5 sacks. Washington’s best game came in a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, when Washington recorded three solo tackles and one sack. Washington also recorded three solo tackles in the Ducks' win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium, where he also recorded a pass deflection.

Washington will be entering his fourth season with the Ducks and has seen his playing time increase in each of his first three seasons.

Washington Should Benefit From Rest of Ducks Defensive Line

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington will have a big advantage over other defensive tackles across the country in 2026. The Ducks' defensive line is poised to be one of the best in the country next year, which should allow Washington to have plenty of one-on-one situations.

Ducks edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei will flank him on either side, while Ducks defensive tackle Bear Alexander will line up next to him to wreak havoc up the middle in the trenches.

Oregon Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Omitted From List

NCAA Football Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

One of the more clear omissions from Renner’s list was Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei had an incredible 2024 season with Oregon, and led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5 Uiagalelei had an impressive 2025 season as well, as he logged 6.5 sacks.

Another clear omission from Renner’s list was edge rusher Teitum Tuioti. Tuioti had his best season as a Duck in 2025, compiling 9.5 sacks, 33 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles. Tuioti’s shining moment last season came in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, when Tuioti was able to record two sacks and a handful of quarterback hurries in the eventual 23-0 win over the Red Raiders.

Washington has some room to improve for the 2026 season, but should be seen as a first-day pick in the 2027 NFL Draft when all is said and done.

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