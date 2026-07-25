Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Fuels Oregon Buzz With Offseason Warning

Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Bear Alexander has brought an offseason work ethic that's anything but quiet.

Alexander already turned heads in linking up with Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and other NFL veterans at the annual Sack Summit. That signals how serious he is about adding pass rushing moves to his arsenal this season. Then he showed some rare agility for a defender his size while getting a beach workout in during a Ducks team retreat.

But Alexander turned more heads during the weekend of July 24 through two posts, one firing off a national championship warning.

Bear Alexander's Viral Posts, Uncanny Weight Room Mark

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers with his teammates during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander first went viral for hitting an uncanny 855 pounds with his squats, signaling that lower-body leverage and firing off with his legs won't be an issue this fall.

But that wasn't the only post sparking reactions from Ducks fans. He even reacted to seeing defensive lineman teammate A'Mauri Washington hitting the same mark in the squats. Washington pushed 855 pounds twice.

That's when Alexander dropped his national championship warning to the college football world via social media.

Alexander and Washington enter the 2026 season as one of the nation's most imposing returning interior defensive linemen. The weight room work adds new fuel for the damage both are about to unleash on Saturdays, including in the always-loaded Big Ten Conference.

How Weight Room Work Can Translate for Oregon Ducks Duo

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This astonishing weight room feat should tell coach Dan Lanning this: Alexander and Washington will bring renewed explosion once the ball moves.

This signals that the defensive tackle duo will have a quicker snap explosion that will stress out centers and guards at the line of scrimmage this coming season. That, combined with the hand moves they already possess, will make them hard to counter in one-on-one blocks.

It also means that the defensive tackles will come equipped with powerful hamstrings that will power them through any opposing offensive line. Plus, they'll come with an impressive bend that hands them the low pad level advantage.

Most NFL teams seek defensive linemen who can bend and keep their legs pumping, rather than turning to brute upper-body force to shed past blockers. Trench defenders with a strong core and lower body will always be at an advantage over their peers who focus on their upper body way more. Alexander and Washington should convince scouts and general managers that their core is more advanced than most interior defensive linemen.

New Weight Room Strength Will Be Needed for Oregon

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon carries a "national championship or bust" attitude each season. Yet, the 2026 squad feels like it's operating with some urgency, especially with quarterback Dante Moore, edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, plus the defensive tackle duo all turning down the 2026 NFL Draft.

As much as Oregon needs Moore and the edge rush pair to go off, it's arguably Washington and Alexander who hold a big key to sparking Oregon's first-ever national title. Both need to put their new lower-body power to work against an experienced Boise State offensive line in the season opener.

Both will need to create an even larger push along the line in the Big Ten opener at USC. The Trojans present the most experienced line returning with all five starters back. No doubt Washington/Alexander versus the interior of guard Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa, plus center Kilian O'Connor, will dictate which trench unit wears down first. The Ducks' pair winning this group battle could swing the advantage toward Oregon.

Oregon can continue this momentum for its conference: producing a fourth different national title winner. Claiming the title come January will prove pushing those 855 pounds over the summer was all worth it.

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