Matayo Uiagalelei Turns Heads With Offseason Transformation

It seems like social media workout videos are the current go-tos during the Oregon Ducks' 2026 offseason, with a highly anticipated returning defensive player's technique workout clip making the rounds shortly after offensive linemen Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi went viral for their own post.

The video of senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei might be a sign the upcoming fourth-year Duck is preparing for a breakout season after a 2025 showing with some ups and downs and with plenty of hype behind him.

Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Building Concrete On The Beach

The clip, originally posted to Uiagalelei's Instagram @youngconcrete, shows the senior leader practicing speed drills, footwork, and isolation on the beach of Lincoln City, Oregon, for the Ducks' defensive line and outside linebackers retreat.

Not only did Uiagalelei's movements look sharper and faster compared to previous years' tape, but apparently "Young Concrete" has also been working on a new physique for the 2026 season. Uiagalelei's father, Dave Uiagalelei, shared some details when he reposted the clip on his X page.

"It looks like someone hit the fast-forward button when watching Matayo aka Young Concrete’s isolation footage of his D-Line Retreat trip this past weekend. Shedding almost 15 pounds and gaining muscle mass sure makes a huge difference," Dave Uiagalelei said in his repost of a video edit featuring the workout clip.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Seasons' Showing

Though Uiagalelei has the fundamentals to make a real run for a first round 2027 NFL Draft selection, like his strong hands, 6-5, 272 pound frame, explosive plays in space, and physicality (he did clock in at the top of the EA Sports College Football 2027 ratings in the "Power Moves" category), his performance last season is a mixed bag with plenty of potential baked in.

For the 2025 season, Uiagalelei punched in 19 solo tackles and six sacks with two forced fumbles, including one in Oregon's historic 23-0 shutout of Texas Tech at the program's first-ever Orange Bowl. His best game of the past season came against USC, recording seven total tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble, showing what the senior can do when playing to his full ability.

However, when looking over Uiagalelei's statistics, there are five games from the 2025 season in which Uiagalelei only landed one total tackle. When it comes to his mentality for the 2026 season, Uiagalelei needs to lock in and get consistent game-changing plays to continue adding to his draft stock.

Big headliner games in 2026, like on the road against the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, on the road at The Horseshoe to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, and at Autzen Stadium to play the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, are all games with top-of-the-line offenses for Uiagalelei to show his offseason preparation is working on the field.

Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei catches the ball during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Returning For More

Continuing to improve towards a shared goal; that seems to be the theme not only for Uiagalelei during this offseason, but for the entire Ducks squad at large. During spring practice, the defensive leader explained his stance, which mirrors that of several of his teammates in terms of returning to their college squad.

"I'd say it was a tough decision," Uiagalelei said back in March. "It just came down to where I wanted to be at as far as at the end of the season. It wasn't the way I wanted it to end. Then I feel like there's so much more on the table for me here, so that's really all it was."

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