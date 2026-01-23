Oregon Fans Need to Be Aware of This Social Media Trend

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for five-star transfer, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. The front runners to land the former Colorado Buffaloes star appear to be Oregon and the LSU Tigers. Seaton has had in-home visits with each per Pete Nakos of On3.

With a decision expected to come soon, fans should be on high alert. Not just for the official news, but also fake insider accounts that can pose as real account. Former Oregon Ducks and NFL All-Pro defensive back T.J. Ward was one of those who got fooled by a fake account on social media.

Former Duck T.J. Ward Fooled by Fake Post

Aug 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) on the sidelines in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There was a viral post on X going around on Thursday morning. The account name was “No3 Sports,” which almost mirrors the reliable “On3 Sports.” The goal of these parody accounts is to mess around and gain traction for false information. Whoever is behind that account did exactly that. It is pretty funny, but a tough scene for a fan thinking their team got a big transfer portal addition.

"No3" posted a picture an edit of Seaton in an Oregon jersey and captioned it saying “Colorado OT Jordan Seaton has committed to Oregon, he tells Pete Nakos.”

It looks pretty legitimate at a glance and got T.J. Ward pretty good. Ward replied to this post saying “Yessir!!! Y’all gone keep seeing us whether you like it or not.”

Yessir!!!! Yall gone keep seeing us whether you like it or not https://t.co/vvV9iIm2c5 — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 22, 2026

It can be easy to get duped by these accounts by scrolling on a phone, seeing a realistic looking graphic, source name, profile picture, and a blue checkmark. Going forward, fans are going to have to really look carefully at usernames and sources.

Seaton is reportedly still deciding between LSU, Oregon, and Miami as of Friday.

T.J. Ward’s Playing Career

Dec 3, 2009; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks safety T.J. Ward (2) during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

T.J. Ward played for the Oregon Ducks from 2005-2009 before being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. His NFL playing career spanned from 2010-2017 with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ward made three Pro Bowls, was named Second-team All-Pro in 2013, and was a member of the Super Bowl winning Bronco team in 2015. He totaled 607 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and three touchdowns in his career.

Five-Star Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Seaton is a 6-5, 330 pound offensive tackle that played his first two collegiate seasons in 2024 and 2025 with Colorado. Seaton, a former five-star high school recruit, is the highest ranked transfer available per 247Sports. He is rated as a five-star transfer in 2026.

In 2024, he was named as a Freshman All-American. In 2025, he was named Second-team All-Big 12. Seaton will be a major boost on the offensive line to whichever school he decides to transfer to.

