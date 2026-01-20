One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have 14 transfers committed to the program, and the most underrated one is former UL Monroe Warhawks defensive lineman Jerome Simmons.

Simmons committed to Oregon on Jan. 17 as the Ducks have added a number of transfers since the season-ending loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl. With former five-star recruits like quarterback Dylan Raiola and tight end Andrew Olesh committing to Oregon as well, Simmons' transfer decision could have gotten lost in the shuffle.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerome Simmons' Transfer Ranking

Simmons was the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect coming out of junior college in 247Sports' rankings, but his transfer ranking tells a different story. After spending the 2025 season with UL Monroe, Simmons is ranked as the No. 114 defensive lineman and No. 1004 overall prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

Standing at 6-4, 330, Simmons totaled 10 sacks and one pass deflection in eight games for a Louisiana-Monroe rush defense that ranked No. 87 in the country, giving up an average of 162.6 yards per game in 2025.

While he might not have had the most productive season as a redshirt junior, Simmons made an impact for Highland Community College. Simmons finished 2023 with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, forced fumble, and an interception. In 2022, Simmons totaled 24 tackles with eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's defensive line will be led by key returners in Teitum Tuioti, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Bear Alexander, but Simmons will be relied upon for much needed depth. If Simmons can translate his junior college production to the Big Ten, the Ducks might have found a diamond in the rough.

Carl Williams IV Honorable Mention

According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, former Baylor safety Carl Williams IV is the No. 333 overall prospect and No. 25 safety in the portal. For reference, former Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady was ranked No. 436 overall and the No. 61 cornerback by 247Sports' transfer rankings, and Canady became a key contributor on the Ducks' defense during the College Football Playoff run.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some Oregon fans questioned Lanning and company when they brought in Canady last offseason, but the Ducks leaned on Canady down the stretch of the season. In the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, Canady made a pivotal fourth-down stop to stuff Red Raiders running back J'Koby Williams.

With Canady out of eligibility combined with Oregon defensive backs Kingston Lopa, Sione Laulea, Daylen Austin, and others entering the transfer portal, the Ducks replaced some of that lost depth through the portal.

Williams started his career strong at Baylor, playing in all 12 games as a true freshman and starting in five. He finished his first season of college football with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two passes defended.

In 2024, Williams battled injuries but made seven starts for the Bears defense. He totaled 35 tackles and five tackles for loss as a sophomore. His 2025 season was cut short with an injury. He played five snaps against SMU after missing Baylor's season opener against Auburn, and Williams didn't see the field again for the Bears.

The best ability is availability, and Williams can only be Oregon's most underrated transfer pickup if he stays healthy enough to have an impact. The Ducks secondary is expected to be led by returning defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, and Aaron Flowers as well as transfer safety Koi Perich.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class

Along with Williams and Perich, Lanning and his staff also landed a commitment from former Ohio State defensive back Aaron Scott Jr., a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.

-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)

-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)

-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)

-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)