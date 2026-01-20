How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal
EUGENE – The college football season belonged to the Big Ten for the third year in a row, with the Indiana Hoosiers winning the National Championship. The Oregon Ducks advanced a step further in the College Football Playoff, but ended up falling to the eventual champion in the semifinals.
The Ducks’ roster in 2026 is built for a championship or bust season. The regular season doesn’t provide Oregon with an easy schedule, especially with the conference getting stronger and stronger. The Ducks’ schedule for the fall is about to become clear as the Big Ten schedule is set to be revealed at the end of January.
How to Watch Big Ten Schedule Release
The 2026 Big Ten football schedule is set to be released at 2:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 27, on the Big Ten Network.
Oregon’s 2026 Opponents
Here are Oregon's Big Ten opponents in alphabetical order:
- Illinois (away)
- Ohio State (away)
- Michigan (home)
- Michigan State (away)
- Nebraska (home)
- Northwestern (home)
- UCLA (home)
- USC (away)
- Washington (home)
The Ducks prepare to receive dates for their Big Ten opponents. Oregon won’t see Indiana in the regular season in 2026 after seeing the Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in October and the CFP semifinals in 2025.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad will play the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road in the fall. The two sides also faced off twice in the 2024 season, with the Buckeyes defeating the Ducks in the postseason before winning the title that year. They didn’t play in 2025, and Ohio State ended up falling to Miami in the postseason. The Buckeyes will pose a challenge on the road for Oregon, as they look to bounce back from their 2025 season.
The Michigan Wolverines headline the opponents coming to Autzen Stadium next season. The Ducks will see a familiar face coaching the Wolverines in his first season with the team: former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan has only played in Eugene on one other occasion back in 2003, and it was a thrilling 31-27 win for the Ducks.
Oregon’s 2026 opponents will also include Illinois, Michigan State and USC on the road, and Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA and Washington at home.
The Pressure Is on the Ducks in 2026
Lanning has helped Oregon progress into the postseason further in each of his first four seasons in Eugene. He’s only lost to the National Champion in the last two seasons and has eight losses overall in four seasons.
But with players like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore forgoing the NFL Draft to return to Eugene, the pressure is mounting to win a National Championship next season. Oregon is a consensus top-five team in the early 2026 rankings, with Pro Football Focus (PFF) considering it the early No. 1.
Even with the Ducks losing some depth in the offseason, they’ve retained most of their starters and their starting unit arguably grew stronger. Retention of players like Moore, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, among others, should be key to a deeper postseason run.
Oregon will have some early tests in the regular season, given that it will face two of the last three National Champions. Getting to the CFP won’t be easy, but the regular season tests could help prepare the Ducks to face the nation’s top opponents in the playoffs.
