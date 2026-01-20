Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

Over the last few seasons, the Oregon Ducks have built one of the most dominant and efficient offensive lines in the country. Heading into their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, dominant offensive line play is an aspect of their team that they aim to continue to be efficient in. The Ducks were linked to former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as soon as he hit the transfer portal.

The Ducks, however, received an unfortunate update regarding the pursuit of Seaton, as the Colorado transfer is no longer expected to visit Oregon, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. The Ducks are not out of the race quite yet, according to the report, but landing Seaton without a visit seems like a tall task.

Since he’s no longer visiting Oregon, LSU has gained momentum to land Seaton, while Miami and several other schools are also in the mix.

Notable Offseason Loses To Oregon's Offensive Line

While it would be a shock if he committed to Oregon given the recent update, Seaton would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s offensive line, which is set to lose several impactful starters this offseason. Key losses for the Ducks' offensive line this offseason include left tackle Isaiah World, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, and right tackle Alex Harkey.

World, Pregnon, and Harkey all came to Oregon as transfers and made a massive impact on the Ducks' offensive success this season. Despite their losses, Oregon is set to return two impactful starters on its offensive line, including All-American center Iapani Laloulu, interior offensive lineman Dave Iuli, and offensive tackles Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader

Addition of Yale Offensive Tackle Michael Bennett

Oregon also brings in Yale transfer offensive tackle Michael Bennett as a key addition to their offensive line. As a transfer, Bennett was rated as a three-star and the No. 73 overall offensive tackle in the portal, per 247Sports.

Entering next season, Oregon aims to win its first national championship in school history with the return of quarterback Dante Moore and several impactful players on offense. The performance of their offensive line, much like it was this season in the Ducks' run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, will play a crucial role in Oregon accomplishing that goal.

During the 2025 season, Oregon’s offensive line ranked No. 16 in the country in the fewest sacks allowed, giving up a total of 19 this season, which was an average of 1.27 sacks per game.

The Ducks' offensive line protecting Moore at quarterback will help Oregon’s offense to be effective and play at a high pace, a strategy that the team has excelled at under coach Dan Lanning. While the likely possibility missing out on Seaton hurts, the Ducks' offensive line will still benefit from the variety of talented players they have up front heading into the 2026 season.

