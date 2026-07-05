Amid all the recent transfer losses for coach Mark Wasikowski, the Oregon Ducks baseball team is receiving a much-needed pickup with the addition of Coastal Carolina transfer catcher Cole Chamberlain on Saturday.

In his commitment post via X on Saturday, Chamberlain posted, “Let’s roll!”

Chamberlain played 14 games last season for the Chanticleers after spending his freshman year with the Texas Longhorns. Last season with the Chanticleers, Chamberlain made four starts, recording three hits, one double, three RBIs, and three runs.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski watches the action against Stanford at PK Park. Eug 052123 Uobaseball 14 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his freshman year with the Longhorns, Chamberlain played in 22 games, starting 10 of them. Chamberlain collected a .135 batting average and recorded nine runs. Chamberlain looks to bring a key addition to a Ducks lineup that has lost three key players to their starting lineup, including designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr., right fielder Angel Laya, and catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus.

All three players committed to SEC programs, including the recent commitment of Laya to the LSU Tigers. Lauaki Jr. is off to the Georgia Bulldogs, while Mabeus committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Other Transfer Portal Additions

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With notable offseason losses following a year in which the Ducks made their third Super Regional appearance in the last four seasons, Oregon has been active in the transfer portal. In addition to Chamberlain’s commitment, the Ducks have added five other transfer portal additions:

RHP Michael Ebner (USC Trojans)

OF Tucker Jones (Delta State Statemen)

INF Jake Evans (Long Beach State Dirtbags)

OF Jake Books (Tampa Spartans)

INF Carter Johnstone (Vanderbilt Commodores)

Still looking to reach their first College World Series in Omaha since 1954, the Ducks may have to rely on these five transfers along with Chamberlain to achieve that goal. The Ducks came two games short of reaching the CWS this past season, swept by the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional.

An offseason loss that is expected to hurt the Ducks, in addition to key players entering the transfer portal, was the departure of former recruiting coordinator and hitting coach Jack Marder. After spending the last seven seasons in Eugene, Marder is off to the Longhorns to become the team’s next recruiting coordinator.

Marder’s departure, while a crushing loss for the Ducks, has underscored the SEC's recent dominance in college baseball. The last seven national champions have come from the SEC following the Oklahoma Sooners' CWS title win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Oregon’s 2027 Season Outlook

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (28) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for how the Ducks approach the 2027 college baseball season, in addition to relying on their transfer portal additions, pitching will be key for the Ducks, especially with the return of their ace, sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford, who is coming off a phenomenal performance in the annual Stars and Stripes Game.

The Ducks finished the 2026 season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play. Entering next season, the Ducks are expected to still be among the top teams in the Big Ten conference.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.