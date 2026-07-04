Oregon Baseball Transfer Angel Laya Announces Commitment to SEC Program

Another former Oregon Ducks baseball star has committed to an SEC program. This time it's freshman right fielder Angel Laya. On Friday, Laya announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers on his Instagram.

Laya wrote in his commitment post on Instagram, “Thankful for this opportunity. Geaux Tigers.”

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Laya becomes the third former Duck to commit to an SEC baseball program this offseason, as freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and sophomore catcher Burke Lee Mabeus is off to Mississippi State for the 2027 season.

Angel Laya's Career With Oregon

Oregon’s Angel Laya, center, celebrates the Ducks' victory over George Mason Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his one season with the Ducks, Laya was one of the top players in Oregon’s batting lineup. Laya recorded a .296 batting average with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs, along with a .538 slugging percentage.

Becoming a crucial part in leading the Ducks to their third appearance in the Super Regional in four seasons, Laya was named to the Freshman All-American team last season by Perfect Game. Laya is considered one of the best players in the transfer portal this offseason, making him a massive addition for coach Jay Johnson’s LSU baseball program looking to get back on track.

Following a 2025 season in which they won their eighth national championship and second in three seasons, the Tigers took a step back, missing the NCAA Tournament with a 30-28 overall record. LSU hopes that the addition of Laya can help them get back to competing at a high level.

Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski watches the action against Stanford at PK Park. Eug 052123 Uobaseball 14 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are coming off one of their best seasons under coach Mark Wasikowski. Oregon finished the season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play. The Ducks came two games short of reaching the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1954 as the Texas Longhorns swept the Ducks in the Austin Super Regional.

This offseason has featured more than transfer portal losses for the Ducks. In addition to those losses, the Ducks lost hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Jack Marder to the Longhorns, who will take the same position at Texas. Marder spent the last seven seasons with the Ducks.

SEC’s Dominance Over College Baseball

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners pitcher LJ Mercurius (22) celebrates with teammates after the win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the transfer portal losses and Marder’s departure are yet another example of how dominant the SEC has been in college baseball. With the Oklahoma Sooners' recent CWS title win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, the SEC has now won the last seven national championships.

That alone has attracted many of college baseball’s top players to SEC programs, whether it be transfers, high school recruits, or coaches. It's a trend that has a massive impact on top college baseball teams from other conferences, such as the Ducks.

Two of the last three series losses that the Ducks have suffered in the Super Regional have come against opponents from the SEC. Entering the 2027 season, the Ducks have the potential to remain among the top teams in the Big Ten, but the question is: can they make a run at a CWS?

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