Oregon Pitcher Will Sanford Turns Heads in Annual Stars and Stripes Game

In the spirit of America's 250th birthday, Oregon Ducks right-handed pitcher Will Sanford represented the United States Collegiate Baseball Team in Game 2 of the annual Stars and Stripes series on Wednesday. It was a strong showing for Sanford in the red, white, and blue, who is coming off an impressive sophomore season with the Ducks.

In Game 2, Sanford recorded three perfect innings on the mound and four strikeouts. Sanford also got his fastball up to 96 miles per hour. This performance in the annual Stars and Stripes game is a good sign for the Ducks, as Sanford is expected to be one of the top returning pitchers for Oregon next season.

Sanford’s 2026 Season With Oregon

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (28) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanford is coming off a 2026 college baseball season in which he played a critical role in leading the Ducks to their third appearance in the Super Regional in the last four seasons. The Ducks finished the season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play.

The Ducks' season came to an end in the Austin Super Regional as they were swept by the Texas Longhorns, coming two games short of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks third baseman Drew Smith (17) looks to throw the ball to first base during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2026 season, Sanford totaled a 3.74 ERA, which was a major leap from his freshman year, along with a 9-2 record on the mound and 126 strikeouts. Sanford’s performance in the Ducks' Eugene Regional 4-0 shutout win over Washington State at PK Park was the best of his career.

On the mound against Washington State, Sanford only allowed one hit and struck out 14 Cougar batters in 6.1 innings pitched. Now heading into the 2027 season, Sanford will be one of the top pitchers on the mound.

Oregon’s Pitching Outlook For 2027 Season

Teammates congratulate Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, center, after he got the Ducks out of the second inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expected to return to the Ducks' pitching staff include Miles Gostztola. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Cal Scolari could also return to Eugene for the 2027 season. However, given that he is a top prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, it is unlikely that Scolari returns to the Ducks next season. In his one season as a starter, Scolari averaged a 3.32 ERA and recorded 85 strikeouts with a 5-1 pitching record.

Former Oregon junior right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke transferred this offseason to the TCU Horned Frogs on June 23, where he hopes to lead the Big 12 baseball program back to the NCAA Tournament. Clarke started on the mound for the Ducks to begin the 2026 season before being moved to the bullpen before the NCAA Tournament.

In his three seasons on the mound for the Ducks, Clarke averaged a 4.96 ERA along with recording a 11-5 pitching record and 151 strikeouts. With the spotlight now on Sanford as the Ducks' ace for the second consecutive season, he looks to lead Oregon to yet another deep run in the NCAA Tournament and help the program reach the CWS in Omaha despite the notable offseason losses.

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