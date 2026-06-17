Oregon Ducks Baseball Gets Great News After Transfer Portal Losses
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In just a matter of two days, the Oregon Ducks Baseball squad went from a collection of some of the most exciting young talents in the nation, to a roster with losses that leave quite a few question marks.
However, despite the transfer portal departures of freshman outfielder Angel Laya and redshirt freshman infielder and right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr., it appears the Ducks will retain two of their most reliable pitchers from the 2026 season.
Tanner Bradley and Will Sanford Comment on Transfers
In the comment section of a post made by @ducksscoo on Instagram about Laya and Lauaki's exits from the Ducks, sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Bradley and sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford both replied with GIFs that indicated the two weren't leaving the program anytime soon.
Sanford, who was the first to comment out of the two Ducks athletes, replied to a comment from @juniorlauakilover saying "Don't leave us too bro," with a GIF featuring a world championship tag athlete giving a thumbs up with the words "I got you" in the corner of the reaction video.
Bradley, Oregon's go-to closer during the 2026 season, replied to another comment made by @alex_dc4l saying "[Bradley] got us" an hour later. Bradley's reply GIF included the text "I'm coming back for you baby."
Though these social media comments shouldn't be considered official statements from the athletes, seeing both Ducks seemingly express loyalty to the program during the transfer portal period (which closes on June 30) instead of abandoning ship does signify a bit of stability for coach Mark Wasikowski's future roster.
Where the Oregon Ducks Go From Here
With the departure of Lauaki and Laya, Wasikowski will now need to pick up a few big hitters to join freshman star Brayden Jaksa in the lineup. Plus, there's still the chance junior second baseman Ryan Cooney and junior shortstop Maddox Molony could pursue dreams of going pro with the news of the two latest departures.
Both Cooney and Molony received invites to the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, happening June 23 through June 25. However, that does not mean the two athletes will declare for the draft as juniors.
Why Having Sanford and Bradley is so Important
On Monday, Sanford, Bradley, and Jaksa all got nods to join the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, competing with 53 players around the country for a spot on a 28-man roster. That's just one of many accolades showing these three are on a clear path to be the tentpoles for Oregon's squad moving forward.
Bradley led the Ducks in appearances, ERA, and batting average against during the 2026 season, going 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA.
On the other hand, Sanford took a second-place Big Ten ranking for his 126 strikeouts throughout the season. He also set a modern-era Oregon record for the 37 looking strikeouts in a single season.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.