USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Asked About Dante Moore’s NFL Decision

When Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season, the sports world stopped and weighed in on his choice. Moore was a projected top-5 pick, but the NFL will have to wait another season before he takes his talents to the league.

Moore returning also sent ripple effects through the Big Ten Conference, with stability at the sport's most important position the Ducks became instant contenders in arguably the best conference in college football.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Asked About Dante Moore

Another Big Ten quarterback has routinely displayed a similar patience to Moore throughout his career: USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC in 2024 and worked quietly behind then-starting quarterback Miller Moss. He earned the starting job with four games left in the 2024 season, showing patience and adjustment for the Trojans.

And now in 2026, both Moore and Maiava are expected to lead two of the conference’s most prominent programs, so their continued development could help shape the conference race to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

At Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, Maiava was asked about Moore's decision to stay at Oregon and how quarterbacks are staying in college longer. Maiava deliberately avoided any bulletin board material on a rival quarterback, however his answer is still notable.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I won’t say anything about anybody else’s decisions,” Maiava immediately responded, preventing the quote from becoming USC vs. Oregon material.

"But just for me, I think being able to live in the moment, take it in. If the opportunity presents itself, then I think you have those conversations with either the people you love or whoever you gotta have those talks with. So I think it's kinda based on the individual," Maiava continued.

Maiava's comments shed light on a growing trend that is exemplified in Moore's choice: the old timeline for college quarterbacks to go to the NFL as fast as possible has shifted. For Maiava, the timeline is not universal or automatic. The decision depends on the player's specific opportunity and the people helping him make it.

Why Dante Moore Chose To Forgo 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore's specific situation is very unique. After starting in 2025 and strengthening his NFL Draft stock to top-tier status, his decision to return showed that receiving NFL interest does not mean he felt like the league was his best option.

Actually, Moore choose patience twice already in his college football career. He transferred to Oregon from UCLA and backed up now NFL quarterback Dillon Gabriel instead of transferring for immediate playing time. Then, Moore chose to return to Oregon rather than capitalize on his NFL Draft momentum after a CFP run.

Moore has been vocal that his decision did not have to do with money or NIL and it wasn't because he was avoiding the New York Jets either, per The Athletic. Moore prioritized his development, with some unfinished business and big goals in mind: a National Championship. Now he's one of the faces of the sport and could potentially enter the league with more experience.

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore transfer portal quarterback dan lanning nfl draft nil new york jets las vegas raiders | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Maiava has the chance to turn heads as well. As USC’s starting quarterback in 2025, Maiava started all 13 games for the Trojans. He completed 265 of 403 passes for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Maiava also rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries and even recorded one tackle and one forced fumble. He finished the season leading the nation with a 91.2 QBR.

Moore vs. Maiava is a brewing Big Ten quarterback showdown for fans to enjoy. Oregon travels south to play USC in Los Angeles on Sept. 26

oregon ducks dante moore college football playoff indiana nfl draft dan lanning indiana hoosiers texas tech quarterback | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Moore was just one of many Ducks decisions to stay in Eugene. The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks. Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene.

Before deciding to return to the Ducks, many NFL Draft evaluators named Moore second-best (behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza) quarterback in the 2026 class as a top-5 draft pick. His return has a massive impact on the Ducks, the Big Ten and it shows a larger trend across college football.

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