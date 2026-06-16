Oregon Baseball Loses Key Talent in Surprising Transfer Portal Move

More tough news for the Oregon Ducks baseball program after being swept in two games by the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional.

With Oregon's season over, freshman right fielder Angel Laya has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He has quickly become one of the more coveted names available on the market.

Oregon’s Angel Laya, right, celebrates scoring the first run for the Ducks against Yale during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game against Yale in Eugene, May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laya was one of the top breakout first-year players across all of college baseball. Perfect Game's First Team Freshman All-American selection hit a .296 batting average/.538 slugging percentage/.396 on-base percentage with 14 home runs, 10 doubles, 47 runs batted in, and 27 walks to 34 strikeouts in 59 games played this season.

The slugger will look to receive a hefty check in Name, Image, Likeness or NIL money, and Laya could potentially be a first-round pick in the 2028 MLB Draft thanks to his swinging impact to the pull side and easy lift of the ball.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Laya's absence, Mark Wasikowski will now lean on his other star freshmen from 2026, catcher Brayden Jaksa and designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr., to bring in runs even more. Especially if junior second baseman Ryan Cooney and junior shortstop Maddox Molony decided to completely buy in on the MLB route. Neither has been invited to the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 23 through June 25.

From the returning pitching staff, the name to monitor as next season's potential star ace is redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari. He cracked MLB Pipeline's top-200 upcoming draft prospects at No. 191. Scolari has the potential to be an early-round pick before his junior season.

The 2026 MLB Draft is set for July 11 to July 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,

Oregon’s Collin Clarke pitches against Yale during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park in Eugene, May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Oregon Ducks to Enter Transfer Portal

Laya is the third Duck to enter the transfer portal this offseason, which closes on June 30.

Junior right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke

Redshirt sophomore infielder Tyler Holley

One positive coming out of the portal mayhem, Vanderbilt Commodores sophomore infielder Carter Johnstone will be taking his talents to the Pacific Northwest in Eugene, Oregon.

Incoming High School Recruit Has Life-Altering Decision to Make

The 2026 outfielder/first baseman Isaiah Hearn is verbally committed to the Ducks program. The Chaminade alum in Los Angeles, California, was named to the 2025 Perfect Game All-American Classic.

The 18-year-old leftie masher has a decision to make if he does end up being taken in the 2026 MLB Draft. Hearn may not end up playing college ball at all.

Oregon pitcher Tanner Bradley pitches against Washington State during the seventh inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene, May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Ducks to Compete for USA Baseball This Summer

Oregon's sophomore relief pitcher Tanner Bradley, sophomore starting pitcher Will Sanford, and freshman catcher Brayden Jaksa have all been invited to USA Baseball's collegiate training camp this summer.

Perfect Game named Bradley as well as Sanford to its All-American Third Team. They also listed Jaksa on the Freshman All-American Second Team.

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