Oregon Ducks Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming and Going

The Oregon Ducks baseball season ended in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years as the Texas Longhorns advanced past the Ducks in the Austin Super Regional, reaching the College World Series.

With the season over, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski and the Ducks have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal in Vanderbilt Commodores infielder Carter Johnstone.

Oregon Adds Vanderbilt Infielder Carter Johnstone

Vanderbilt second baseman Carter Johnstone (3) forces out Eastern Michigan designated hitter Kevin Krill (38) on a double play hit by Tristan Crane during the third inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnstone spent the first year of his college career at Cal State Fullerton before transferring to Vanderbilt, and he has decided to move back a little closer to home as a Bay Area native from Los Gatos, California.

After starting 53 games for Fullerton, Johnstone finished with a batting average of .344 and an OPS of .966. He hit 7 home runs and drove in 42 runs, leading to his transfer to Vanderbilt before his sophomore season.

The versatile infielder can play multiple positions on the diamond, and he made his Vanderbilt debut at second base. With the Commodores, however, he started 12 games and appeared in 18, finishing the year with a batting average of .143 and an OPS of .455.

Johnstone transferred into Vanderbilt alongside his older brother, outfielder Logan Johnstone, but Logan's eligibility ran out with the conclusion of the Commodores' season. The older Logan brother started his career at Gonzaga and Washington State before landing at Vanderbilt, and he averaged .297 at the plate with an OPS of .914 in 52 starts.

Carter Johnstone also has a family connection with the Ducks as he joins the Oregon roster. The Tennessean's Aria Gerson reported that Johnstone's sister is on the Oregon Dance Team.

This article will be updated as Oregon baseball gains and/or loses players from the transfer portal.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Baseball Outlook

Wasikowski and company are still looking to bring Oregon to the second College World Series appearance in program history, but the Ducks will have to deal with some roster turnover. Luckily, that's one thing that the team has grown accustomed to thanks to a history of sending players to the MLB Draft.

The Ducks had five players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, and the program has had 14 consecutive drafts with at least three players drafted by MLB franchises. While Wasikowski is already preparing for seniors like Drew Smith and Devin Bell to move on from the team after their eligibility has expired, some other Ducks could be leaving the roster.

Oregon’s Maddox Molony, left, celebrates his home run against Indiana with teammate Ryan Cooney in the sixth inning at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks middle infield of shortstop Maddox Molony and second baseman Ryan Cooney could hear their names called in the MLB Draft. According to MLB Pipeline's top 200, Cooney ranks as the No. 133 overall prospect in the upcoming draft, and Molony comes in at No. 177. Meanwhile, Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari at No. 191 is the third Duck to crack the top 200.

The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11-13.

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