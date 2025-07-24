Three Biggest Oregon Ducks Takeaways From Big Ten Media Days
As the Oregon Ducks are set to begin their 2025 season, coach Dan Lanning and the team are looking to “double down” (Lanning's theme of the season) on their commitment to the process that brought them a Big Ten Conference Championship a season ago.
Lanning, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq represented the program at Big Ten Media Days on July 23.
The quartet covered a lot of ground during their media engagements, but a few things stood out heading into the fall season.
Rose Bowl Loss ‘Propelled’ Returners Forward
Despite the Ducks coming the closest to a National Championship win than they have in a decade, the 2024 season came to a screeching halt against Ohio State.
The Buckeyes bested Oregon 41-21 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. The loss seemingly left as much of a sting on the team as it did the Ducks’ fan base.
“We always remember the losses over the wins,” Lanning said. “I think there's a lot you can learn from that. It doesn't take away from what we were able to accomplish, but we lost to a great team.”
“Coach Day did an unbelievable job last year of having his team in position to have success there,” the Oregon coach continued. “There's some things that I feel like I could have done better there at the end. I don't think we played our best football.”
Boettcher reiterated that the defeat taught new lessons and provides motivation, but that the program is turning the page to a new season at the same time.
“It’s definitely propelled myself and the returning guys for this offseason. I think even the new guys have bought into it,” Boettcher said. “As much as it still fires us and fuels us, it’s a new season, a new team, so really looking forward to this year.”
Sadiq Hype Real?
Fans, media and NFL scouts have been banking on Sadiq being one of the nation’s 2025 breakout stars. Coach Lanning didn’t hesitate to praise his tight end at Big Ten Media Days.
“Throw it to Kenyon,” Lanning said about the message to his quarterbacks. “He’s been unbelievable this offseason.”
Sadiq recorded 24 receptions for 308 yards in 14 appearances last season. His two touchdown receptions came in the Big Ten Conference Championship game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, one of which he showcased his athleticism by hurdling over a defender.
“He’s been an integral part to our team and done some special things,” Lanning said. “I think many of you realize he’s a really special talent.”
The tight end spent 2024 backing up Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert. With both moving on to the next level, Sadiq is ready to step into the spotlight.
Leadership Crucial Amidst Roster Changes
Even though the Ducks enter 2025 knowing what winning the Big Ten looks like from last season, Lanning’s squad underwent a lot of changes in the offseason.
A handful of the 2024 starters were drafted into the NFL, meaning not only will players like Sadiq step into bigger roles on the field, but there’s room for their voices to grow within the locker room. Uiagalelei and Boettcher are examples of players who are among the few athletes returning to their position group.
“This year, I'll probably be more of a vocal guy, but just for me to realize I do have some influence on the team and people see me kind of as an experienced guy,” Uiagalelei said. “I do have a little bit of responsibility to lead these guys.”
While Oregon has a roster full of exciting young talent, it will also require veteran players to help avoid the missteps the team has had in the past and remember the things that helped lead to past success. Lanning has been intentional throughout his time at the helm by allowing space for leaders to prosper.
“Going to the offseason, we felt like we had to take an opportunity to really develop leadership. We did that through a leadership retreat,” Lanning said. “We've done that through focusing on our DNA traits that have always been a big piece of our program, and continue to see our team grow in that area.”