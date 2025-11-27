How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington In Rivalry Road Matchup
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 10-1 heading into the final game of the regular season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, looking to close out the season on a high note before a potential College Football Playoff run.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, November 29, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.
TV Broadcast: CBS
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Washington Huskies. The moneyline for Oregon is -260, and the point total is set at 50.5.
Oregon’s Explosive Offense To Take Off vs. Washington
The Oregon Ducks offense is one of the most explosive in college football and will have he chance to finish the regular season on a high note. The team ranks No. 8 in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game, and ranks No. 12 in total offense with 471.8 yards per game.
The Ducks rank No. 1 in the Big Ten in plays for over 20 yards (77), yards per rush (6.13), and total yards per play (7.24).
Oregon is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is having a high-level performance this year. Moore ranks No. 4 in the nation with a 72.9 completion percentage. He totals 2,447 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Moore is averaging 8.6 yards per pass, helping the offense drive down the field. He has also been sacked just 10 times.
Oregon’s run game continues to be a highlight of the team with immense depth. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 727 rushing yards and has six touchdowns. Freshman running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 511 yards, but has the most rushing touchdowns on the team (13).
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the team’s leading receiver with 479 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Sadiq has stepped up throughout the season, which has helped Oregon's offense as wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have been sidelined with injuries.
MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries to Key Oregon Ducks Starters
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Why Oregon’s Defense Must Start Fast
The Washington Huskies have an explosive offense, which means the Ducks’ defense must shut them down early. Oregon has one of the most dominant defenses in the nation, coming off a big game against the No. 17 USC Trojans, who have a strong offense.
The Ducks rank No. 9 in the nation for passes defended (63) and No. 7 for fewest passing first downs (78). Oregon is allowing just 14.9 points per game, helping lead to big wins.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 90 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman has the second-most tackles with 57. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti is another playmaker on the defense, leading the team with 5.5 sacks.
Washington’s Offense To Put Up A Fight
The Washington Huskies are unranked, but have an 8-3 record and an explosive offense. Washington has had 9.4 percent of its offensive snaps gain over 20 yards this season. With the home crowd on their side as well, Washington could put up a fight against Oregon.
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leads the team with 2,721 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has a 72.0 completion percentage and is averaging 9.1 yards per completion. Williams also utilizes his legs, rushing for 568 yards and six touchdowns.
Running back Jonah Coleman is the only player on Washington with more rushing yards. He has racked up 651 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Oregon did well stopping USC from running the ball and will have to do so again against Washington.
Wide receiver Denzel Boston leads the team with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He has missed time with an injury, and his status will be something to watch leading up to the game.
Wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck has the second-most receiving yards (527) and six touchdown receptions.
Oregon’s offense will have to be ready for Washington safety Alex McLaughlin, who leads the team with 81 total tackles, but also has racked up two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also has one fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Washington Huskies on the road, 34-26.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.