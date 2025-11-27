Ducks Digest

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington In Rivalry Road Matchup

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the final regular-season game against a rival on the road. Preview, prediction, TV channel, and betting odds for the matchup at Husky Stadium.

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 10-1 heading into the final game of the regular season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, looking to close out the season on a high note before a potential College Football Playoff run.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, November 29, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

TV Broadcast: CBS

Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Washington Huskies. The moneyline for Oregon is -260, and the point total is set at 50.5.

Oregon’s Explosive Offense To Take Off vs. Washington

The Oregon Ducks offense is one of the most explosive in college football and will have he chance to finish the regular season on a high note. The team ranks No. 8 in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game, and ranks No. 12 in total offense with 471.8 yards per game.

The Ducks rank No. 1 in the Big Ten in plays for over 20 yards (77), yards per rush (6.13), and total yards per play (7.24). 

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is having a high-level performance this year. Moore ranks No. 4 in the nation with a 72.9 completion percentage. He totals 2,447 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Moore is averaging 8.6 yards per pass, helping the offense drive down the field. He has also been sacked just 10 times.

Oregon’s run game continues to be a highlight of the team with immense depth. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 727 rushing yards and has six touchdowns. Freshman running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 511 yards, but has the most rushing touchdowns on the team (13).

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the team’s leading receiver with 479 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Sadiq has stepped up throughout the season, which has helped Oregon's offense as wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have been sidelined with injuries.

Why Oregon’s Defense Must Start Fast

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies have an explosive offense, which means the Ducks’ defense must shut them down early. Oregon has one of the most dominant defenses in the nation, coming off a big game against the No. 17 USC Trojans, who have a strong offense.

The Ducks rank No. 9 in the nation for passes defended (63) and No. 7 for fewest passing first downs (78). Oregon is allowing just 14.9 points per game, helping lead to big wins.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 90 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman has the second-most tackles with 57. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti is another playmaker on the defense, leading the team with 5.5 sacks.

Washington’s Offense To Put Up A Fight

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies are unranked, but have an 8-3 record and an explosive offense. Washington has had 9.4 percent of its offensive snaps gain over 20 yards this season. With the home crowd on their side as well, Washington could put up a fight against Oregon.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leads the team with 2,721 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has a 72.0 completion percentage and is averaging 9.1 yards per completion. Williams also utilizes his legs, rushing for 568 yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Jonah Coleman is the only player on Washington with more rushing yards. He has racked up 651 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Oregon did well stopping USC from running the ball and will have to do so again against Washington.

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Denzel Boston leads the team with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He has missed time with an injury, and his status will be something to watch leading up to the game. 

Wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck has the second-most receiving yards (527) and six touchdown receptions.

Oregon’s offense will have to be ready for Washington safety Alex McLaughlin, who leads the team with 81 total tackles, but also has racked up two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also has one fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.

Oregon vs. Washington Prediction

The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Washington Huskies on the road, 34-26.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

