Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Favorites To Land 5-Star Recruit?
In the revamped rankings for the 2027 recruiting class from Rivals, five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown is now the No. 1 overall player in the country.
He had a busy summer with unofficial visits all over the nation, including the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers. According to On3's Sam Spiegelman, the Ducks and Longhorns are leading the charge for Brown, with the Tigers not too far behind.
At 6-3 and 285 pounds out of Kingswood in Houston, Texas, Brown has been the starting right tackle since his sophomore campaign and played left tackle when it was necessary. 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks says he 'owns excellent tools' for his positions.
"Gifted offensive tackle prospect whose verified height belies elite frame length. Broad-shouldered build couples with enormous reach. Displays impressive movement ability in general, whether traveling in the run game or playing laterally in pass protection. Owns encouraging shot put numbers at this early stage."- 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks
When speaking with 247 Sports' Brandon Huffman, it sounds as if Brown likes the idea of staying in-state for his college choice and is working towards setting up more trips to Austin, as well as with the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station during the fall. Overall, he's looking for a school that has a track record of offensive development and academics.
"I want to go to an O-line U — O-line development, someone that can physically and mentally prepare me for the next level. The environment and academics are also important. I'm big on relationships. I don't want a best friend as a coach, though — I want a mentor."- 247 Sports' Brandon Huffman
Oregon has had recent success in getting offensive linemen to the NFL. Penei Sewell and Josh Conerly Jr. are two who immediately come to mind. Sewell was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and was named to First Team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.. Conerly Jr. was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.
Additionally, Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson is entering his second season in the league after a successful rookie year in Las Vegas.
As for Oregon's 2027 recruiting class under the leadership of coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks currently just have one commit in four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett from Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama.
The 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in all of college football and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference. It consists of a trio of talented offensive linemen in five-star Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown in Baltimore, Maryland, three-star Tommy Tofi from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, California, and three-star Koloi Keli from Farrington in Honolulu, Hawaii.