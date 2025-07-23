Ohio State Buckeyes Receiver Jeremiah Smith Reveals Unexpected 'Loudest Stadium'
LAS VEGAS - The Oregon Ducks made their present felt in their first season in the Big Ten Conference, winning the Big Ten title and completing a perfect 12-0 regular season.
Now, as Oregon and the other 17 Big Ten teams prepare for the 2025 football season, word is starting to spread about "that team out West" with the shiny Nike uniforms, elite talent and the rocking stadium.
Ohio State sophomore receiver phenom Jeremiah Smith had some words of praise for Autzen Stadium in Eugene at Big Ten Media Days.
"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in," Smith said. "The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."
That is quite the claim, considering Smith and the Buckeyes beat Penn State in Happy Valley, and then played matchups vs. Texas, Tennessee and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff to become National Champions.
The record crowd of 60,129 fans at Autzen Stadium were deafening during Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12, 2024. The instant classic game was what college football dreams are made of. The town of Eugene woke up with ESPN's College GameDay on campus, as top teams in the country battled for positioning in the conference. with CFP implications.
It was the first top-five showdown in stadium history, and the win over No. 2 Ohio State matched the highest-ranked win in program history.
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs echoed Smith's sentiment about Autzen Stadium, placing emphasis on the noise level per person.
"I think going into it, they told us it was probably 50,000 or 60,000 (capacity.) And somebody was like, 'oh that's not crazy.' But they were rocking there," Downs said. "They came out with the motorcycle on the field, and I was like, ooh (leans back and smiles) But, I mean, I love that type of energy. So, I mean, it was a positive for me, and I like those type of atmospheres. So, it was great."
While the Ducks beat the Buckeyes in the regular season, the Buckeyes ended the Ducks season in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks brought a perfect 13-0 record into the 'Granddaddy Of Them All' but the Buckeyes beat Oregon 41-21, and continued on to win the National Championship.
As far as rivalries go, Ohio State has Michigan and Oregon has Washington (and Oregon State). However, conference realignment can shake up some of these rivalries and certainly add more.
Does Smith consider Ohio State - Oregon to be a budding rivalry?
"Kind of, a little bit," Smith said. That's how I think it is going. The way things are going, it is kind of like Ohio State, Oregon. It's starting to be like a little rivalry."
Oregon and Ohio State do not play each other during the 2025 Big Ten regular season, but they could meet in the postseason.
In a way, many fans might hope that they do.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed the respect he has for Oregon coach Dan Lanning at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
"I think Dan (Lanning) is a great coach," Day said. "I think he's got a great perspective when you really get a chance to know him, which I have. We got a chance to go on the Nike trip together and then also play golf this spring."
Day also spoke about Lanning's strength when it comes to his family. Lanning's wife Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer. Sauphia fought and beat the cancer, completing treatment in 2017 and forever inspiring her family along the way.
"When you hear the story about he and his wife and everything his wife has been through, he's got an unbelievable perspective on the game and what motivates him," Day continued. "You don't always see that in coaches. So I have a lot of respect for him and not only the work that he does, but also the perspective that he has. He cares about people and he's got a good balance in his life, I believe. He's very intelligent and it's always good competing against him."
Day's kind comments set the scene as his Buckeyes and Lanning's Ducks are beginning to build a history of memories, in Autzen Stadium and beyond.