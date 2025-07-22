What Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Said About Respect For Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
LAS VEGAS - The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are blossoming rivals in the Big Ten Conference.
However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning may have more in common than not as they wade through an ever-changing NIL, recruiting and transfer portal era of college football.
The Ducks are entering their second season in the Big Ten with a bullseye on their backs, as reigning Big Ten champions. As are the reigning National Champion Buckeyes, who will get every teams' best.
Day addressed the respect he has for the 39-year-old Lanning at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
"I think Dan (Lanning) is a great coach," Day said. "I think he's got a great perspective when you really get a chance to know him, which I have. We got a chance to go on the Nike trip together and then also play golf this spring."
Day also spoke about Lanning's strength when it comes to his family. Lanning's wife Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer. Sauphia fought and beat the cancer, completing treatment in 2017 and forever inspiring her family along the way.
"When you hear the story about he and his wife and everything his wife has been through, he's got an unbelievable perspective on the game and what motivates him," Day continued. "You don't always see that in coaches. So I have a lot of respect for him and not only the work that he does, but also the perspective that he has. He cares about people and he's got a good balance in his life, I believe. He's very intelligent and it's always good competing against him."
The Ducks and Buckeyes have been among the nation's elite since Lanning and Day took over, respectively.
Lanning's 35 wins are the most by any Oregon head coach through his first 40 games, and are second-most among active head coaches since 2022 behind only Georgia's Kirby Smart (39). Since 2023, Lanning leads all active head coaches with 25 wins and a 92.59 winning percentage.
... Those stats are enough to grab the attention of any opposing head coach.
Both coaches are thriving with highly-touted transfer portal and recruiting classes, elite facilities and exciting rosters that look to make noise in the College Football Playoff.
Day's Buckeyes did end Oregon's historic 2024 football season in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks brought a perfect 13-0 record into the 'Granddaddy Of Them All' but the Buckeyes beat Oregon 41-21, and continued on to win the National Championship.
In October of the 2024 season, Oregon got the better of Ohio State in possibly the most-exciting college football game of the season. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes, 32-31, in front of an Autzen Stadium record crowd of 60,129 fans. It was the first top-five showdown in stadium history, and the win over No. 2 Ohio State matched the highest-ranked win in program history.
Oregon and Ohio State do not play each other during the 2025 Big Ten regular season, but they could meet in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The programs have played each other only 12 times, but recently the matchups have been full of fireworks with major implications on the line.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Unbelievable' Football Facility Construction, Expansion
Before that, Oregon claimed its first-ever win over Ohio State on Sept. 11, 2021, leaving Columbus with a 35-28 win before 100,482 fans in Ohio Stadium. The Ducks' win over the No. 3 Buckeyes was their first road win over a top-five team since 2011. It was the first matchup between the two programs since Ohio State won the 2014-15 CFP National Championship Game, 42-20.
The Big Ten heavyweights will continue to face each other, in hopefully more instant-classic type showdowns.
However, off the field, it appears mutual respect (Nike and golf) are building Lanning and Day's relationship.